Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning

A mountain of sorrow has fallen on the Ciccone family The Ciccone family has been facing a series of sorrows in the past few days. Just a few weeks ago, Christopher’s stepmother, Joan Claire Ciccone, had also passed away. Now, Christopher has also lost his battle with cancer and bid farewell to the world. This information has been reported by TMZ.

Madonna has written about her brother, saying that they hadn’t spoken in between, but when her brother fell ill, they reunited. She further wrote, ‘I’m happy that he’s not in pain anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he must be dancing somewhere.’