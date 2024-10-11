scriptChristopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning | Latest News | Patrika News
Hollywood News

Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning

Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, and mourning has spread in the family since then.

MumbaiOct 11, 2024 / 10:39 am

Patrika Desk

Christopher Ciccone passes away

क्रिस्टोफर सिस्कोन का निधन

Pop icon Madonna’s younger brother Christopher Ciccone has passed away due to cancer. He lost the battle to cancer at the age of 63 and bid farewell to the world forever. Christopher was famous for his direction, painting, and design work. He also played a significant role in making Madonna famous. Now, Madonna has paid tribute to her brother on Instagram, saying, ‘My brother Christopher has gone. He was one of the closest people to me for a very long time. It’s difficult to understand our relationship.’

A mountain of sorrow has fallen on the Ciccone family

The Ciccone family has been facing a series of sorrows in the past few days. Just a few weeks ago, Christopher’s stepmother, Joan Claire Ciccone, had also passed away. Now, Christopher has also lost his battle with cancer and bid farewell to the world. This information has been reported by TMZ.
Madonna has written about her brother, saying that they hadn’t spoken in between, but when her brother fell ill, they reunited. She further wrote, ‘I’m happy that he’s not in pain anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he must be dancing somewhere.’

News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

News

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

in 2 hours

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

National News

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

in 3 hours

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

in 3 hours

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

UP News

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

16 hours ago

Latest Hollywood News

Ozzy Osbourne: ‘The Godfather of Heavy Metal’ Reveals His Addiction

Hollywood News

Ozzy Osbourne: ‘The Godfather of Heavy Metal’ Reveals His Addiction

3 days ago

TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies at 25

Entertainment

TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies at 25

3 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Amitabh Bachchan ने दिया था ऐश्वर्या पर बड़ा बयान, आज भी होता होगा पछतावा!

बॉलीवुड

Amitabh Bachchan ने दिया था ऐश्वर्या पर बड़ा बयान, आज भी होता होगा पछतावा!

in 4 hours

88 के धर्मेंद्र की वो ख्वाहिश जो नहीं हो पाएगी पूरी, खुद शेयर किया भावुक नोट, बोले- आपको हमेशा…

बॉलीवुड

88 के धर्मेंद्र की वो ख्वाहिश जो नहीं हो पाएगी पूरी, खुद शेयर किया भावुक नोट, बोले- आपको हमेशा…

in 3 hours

अमिताभ बच्चन का ऐसा गिफ्ट जिसकी दीवानी हैं रेखा, जया बच्चन को नहीं आया कभी पसंद

बॉलीवुड

अमिताभ बच्चन का ऐसा गिफ्ट जिसकी दीवानी हैं रेखा, जया बच्चन को नहीं आया कभी पसंद

in 2 hours

अमिताभ बच्चन ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को दिए 54 साल, काफी संघर्ष के बाद ऐसे बने सुपरस्टार

बॉलीवुड

अमिताभ बच्चन ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को दिए 54 साल, काफी संघर्ष के बाद ऐसे बने सुपरस्टार

9 hours ago

विश्व मानसिक स्वास्थ्य दिवस पर फेमस अभिनेत्रियों ने लोगों को किया प्रेरित, स्वास्थ्य और सेहत के बारे में दिया खास टिप्स

बॉलीवुड

विश्व मानसिक स्वास्थ्य दिवस पर फेमस अभिनेत्रियों ने लोगों को किया प्रेरित, स्वास्थ्य और सेहत के बारे में दिया खास टिप्स

9 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.