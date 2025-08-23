David Ketchum passes away: Grief in industry after famous actor-comedian’s demise

David Ketchum breathed his last at the age of 97, leaving behind his family. The actor starred in several major films throughout his career, but gained particular recognition for his role as Agent 13 in the series ‘Get Smart’.
David Ketchum was an American comedian and actor. He was also a skilled voice artist. News of his passing has saddened his fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Ketchum passed away on August 10th. The actor gained recognition in the 1960s due to his comedic timing and exceptional acting.
David Ketchum was born on February 4, 1928, in Quincy, USA. Initially, the actor aspired to be an electrical engineer, but during his studies, he became interested in comedy and acting. He was first seen in ‘I Am Dickens, He’s Fenster’. He also won the hearts of audiences with his brilliant performances in ‘Love at First Bite’, Barbra Streisand's sports comedy ‘The Main Event’, and ‘The North Avenue Irregulars’. Besides acting, David also released a comedy album titled ‘Long-Playing Tongue of Dave Ketchum’.
David Ketchum leaves behind his wife, two daughters, three grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. A wave of grief has swept through social media and the film industry.