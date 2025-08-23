David Ketchum passes away: Grief in industry after famous actor-comedian’s demise

David Ketchum was born on February 4, 1928, in Quincy, USA. Initially, the actor aspired to be an electrical engineer, but during his studies, he became interested in comedy and acting. He was first seen in ‘I Am Dickens, He’s Fenster’. He also won the hearts of audiences with his brilliant performances in ‘Love at First Bite’, Barbra Streisand's sports comedy ‘The Main Event’, and ‘The North Avenue Irregulars’. Besides acting, David also released a comedy album titled ‘Long-Playing Tongue of Dave Ketchum’.