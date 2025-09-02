Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Hollywood News

Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Graham Greene

Hollywood has lost a shining star. Canadian star Graham Greene has passed away.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Graham Greene Death News
Graham Greene (Image: tumblr)

Graham Greene: Sad news for cinema lovers. Renowned Hollywood star and Canadian actor Graham Greene passed away at the age of 73. Reports suggest he had been suffering from a long-term illness. He breathed his last at a hospital in Toronto. His agent, Michael Greene, confirmed his death, stating that it is a huge loss for the entire film industry. Millions of the actor's fans are mourning his passing.

Success Achieved Through Hard Work

Graham Greene was born on 22 June 1952 in the Six Nations Reserve, Ontario, Canada. He hailed from an indigenous background and faced significant struggles in life to establish his identity. Before entering the world of acting, he worked in various fields, but the artist within him always remained alive.

He began with theatre and gradually moved towards television and then films. He started his acting career in 1979 with the TV show ‘The Great Detective’ and made his big-screen debut in 1983 with the film ‘Running Brave’.

However, Graham Greene gained real recognition with the 1990 film ‘Dances with Wolves’. He played the character of ‘Kicking Bird’ in this film, which won the hearts of audiences worldwide. The film received 12 Oscar nominations, and Graham himself was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. This proved to be the biggest turning point in his career, after which he never looked back.

Following ‘Dances with Wolves’, Greene appeared in many major films and worked alongside Hollywood legends. He appeared in ‘Maverick’ (1994) with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster, ‘Die Hard with a Vengeance’ (1995) with Bruce Willis, and ‘The Green Mile’ (1999) with Tom Hanks.

In addition, he played significant roles in films and series such as ‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’, ‘Wind River’, ‘1883’, and ‘Tulsa King’.

Graham Greene: A Down-to-Earth Person

Graham Greene was known not only as an actor but also as a representative of the indigenous community. He entered Hollywood at a time when the doors were almost closed for indigenous artists. He not only made a name for himself but also paved the way for others. He became a role model for future generations.

In his personal life, he was a very calm and down-to-earth person. His wife, Hilary Blackmore, and daughter, Lily Lazare, were closest to him. He believed that films are not just entertainment but also provide society with a way of thinking.
Source: IANS

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 04:04 pm

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Graham Greene
