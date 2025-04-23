scriptMammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24 | Latest News | Patrika News
Hollywood News

Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

Child actor Sophie Nyweide, who captivated audiences with her performances, has passed away. Her family has shared details regarding her health.

Apr 23, 2025 / 05:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Mammoth and noah child Actress Sophie Nyweide Dies

Mammoth and noah child Actress Sophie Nyweide Dies

Sophie Nyweide Passes Away: Child actress Sophie, who worked in major films like ‘Noah’ and ‘Mammoth’, has passed away. She left the world at the young age of 24. Her family confirmed her death, revealing a heartbreaking cause. They shared the reason behind the actress’s death on social media, a revelation that may deeply affect her fans.

Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

Child actress Sophie Nyweide passed away on April 14th. Sophie’s family shared this sad news via social media. The family stated that Sophie had been battling trauma for a long time and was taking numerous medications to cope with these mental struggles. This self-medication ultimately led to her death.
Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies

Family Reveals Cause of Death

According to the actress’s family, Sophie was kind-hearted, emotional, and sensitive. In a social media post, the family wrote, “Her gentle nature was exploited by some for their own gain. She wrote and painted extensively, her work reflecting her deep pain. The family claims she never sought professional treatment, assuring them she would heal herself. This self-reliance, however, proved fatal, and she tragically took her own life.”

Sophie’s Early Career Start

Regarding Sophie’s career, she entered the film industry at a young age. She debuted in the film ‘Bella’ and made a name for herself in films like ‘Mammoth’, ‘Margot at the Wedding’, and ‘Noah’. In ‘Mammoth’, she played the role of Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal’s daughter.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

in 1 hour

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

UP News

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

in 1 hour

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

21 minutes ago

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

National News

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

54 minutes ago

Latest Hollywood News

Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

Hollywood News

Val Kilmer, Batman Actor, Dies After Cancer Battle

3 weeks ago

'Anora' Sweeps Oscars 2025 with Five Awards

Entertainment

'Anora' Sweeps Oscars 2025 with Five Awards

2 months ago

Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Makes History with Hindi Welcome Speech

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Makes History with Hindi Welcome Speech

2 months ago

Kim Sae Ron Death: 24-Year-Old Actress Found Dead, Fans Draw Parallels to Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment

Kim Sae Ron Death: 24-Year-Old Actress Found Dead, Fans Draw Parallels to Sushant Singh Rajput

2 months ago

Trending Entertainment News

Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

हॉलीवुड

Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

in 3 hours

Birthday Special: Manoj Bajpayee’s Journey; From a Lie to His Father to a Celebrated Actor

बॉलीवुड

Birthday Special: Manoj Bajpayee’s Journey; From a Lie to His Father to a Celebrated Actor

2 hours ago

Bollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack

बॉलीवुड

Bollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack

4 hours ago

Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

बॉलीवुड

Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

5 hours ago

Mukesh Khanna Appeals for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary

बॉलीवुड

Mukesh Khanna Appeals for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.