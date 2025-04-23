Mammoth Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24

Sophie Nyweide Dies at 24 Child actress Sophie Nyweide passed away on April 14th. Sophie’s family shared this sad news via social media. The family stated that Sophie had been battling trauma for a long time and was taking numerous medications to cope with these mental struggles. This self-medication ultimately led to her death.

Family Reveals Cause of Death According to the actress's family, Sophie was kind-hearted, emotional, and sensitive. In a social media post, the family wrote, "Her gentle nature was exploited by some for their own gain. She wrote and painted extensively, her work reflecting her deep pain. The family claims she never sought professional treatment, assuring them she would heal herself. This self-reliance, however, proved fatal, and she tragically took her own life."