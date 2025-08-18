Miss Universe 2017 Contestant Kseniya Alexandrovna Dies in Car Accident

Kseniya Alexandrova Dies: Sad news has emerged from the fashion and modelling world. Kseniya Alexandrova, a contestant in the 2017 Miss Universe Russia pageant, died in a road accident. The 30-year-old model had married four months before the accident and was with her husband at the time. Her husband was driving the car. The accident occurred on 5 July, and she fought for her life between then and 12 August, ultimately succumbing to her injuries.
According to Russian media reports, this tragic accident occurred while Kseniya was travelling with her husband in the Tver Oblast. Suddenly, a large elk appeared on the road and collided with their car. The impact was so severe that the elk smashed through the car's windscreen and entered the vehicle.
The couple sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to the hospital. Her husband, recalling the horrific scene, stated: “When it (the elk) leaped out, I didn't understand anything at all. The elk's legs went through the car window, causing serious injuries to Kseniya's head and brain. She lost consciousness. Her head was split open, and she was covered in blood.” Kseniya Alexandrova remained hospitalised for over a month following the accident. Doctors made every effort to save her, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Kseniya Alexandrova had a brilliant career. She was a well-known face in Russia. In 2017, she was the first runner-up in the Miss Russia competition and represented Russia in the Miss Universe pageant the same year. Her talent and beauty brought her global recognition. She married her boyfriend in April of this year and shared pictures of her wedding on social media. This accident, occurring just months after her wedding, has deeply shocked her entire family.