Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Hollywood News

Miss Universe 2017 Contestant Kseniya Alexandrovna Dies in Car Accident

Ksenia Alexandrovna, a contestant in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, has died in a car accident. She succumbed to severe head injuries sustained in the crash.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Miss Universe Russia Contestant 2017 Dies
Kseniya Alexandrova (Credit: Patrika)

Kseniya Alexandrova Dies: Sad news has emerged from the fashion and modelling world. Kseniya Alexandrova, a contestant in the 2017 Miss Universe Russia pageant, died in a road accident. The 30-year-old model had married four months before the accident and was with her husband at the time. Her husband was driving the car. The accident occurred on 5 July, and she fought for her life between then and 12 August, ultimately succumbing to her injuries.

Kseniya Alexandrova Dies

According to Russian media reports, this tragic accident occurred while Kseniya was travelling with her husband in the Tver Oblast. Suddenly, a large elk appeared on the road and collided with their car. The impact was so severe that the elk smashed through the car's windscreen and entered the vehicle.

Model's Husband Recounts the Day's Events

The couple sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to the hospital. Her husband, recalling the horrific scene, stated: “When it (the elk) leaped out, I didn't understand anything at all. The elk's legs went through the car window, causing serious injuries to Kseniya's head and brain. She lost consciousness. Her head was split open, and she was covered in blood.” Kseniya Alexandrova remained hospitalised for over a month following the accident. Doctors made every effort to save her, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Kseniya Alexandrova Married Her Boyfriend

Kseniya Alexandrova had a brilliant career. She was a well-known face in Russia. In 2017, she was the first runner-up in the Miss Russia competition and represented Russia in the Miss Universe pageant the same year. Her talent and beauty brought her global recognition. She married her boyfriend in April of this year and shared pictures of her wedding on social media. This accident, occurring just months after her wedding, has deeply shocked her entire family.

Share the news:

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 01:40 pm

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Miss Universe 2017 Contestant Kseniya Alexandrovna Dies in Car Accident
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Janmashtami 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

Bollywood

Health

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.