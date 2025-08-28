Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Today’s Horoscope, 28 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out who will achieve success, gain wealth, and find happiness in love, and who needs to exercise caution today.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Today's horoscope (Image: AI)

Today's Horoscope, 28 August 2025: Every new day brings new hopes and opportunities. 28 August 2025 could prove to be special for all zodiac signs. Some individuals are likely to receive financial benefits, while others will need to exercise caution in their behaviour and decisions. Let's find out how your day is going to be.

Aries

Abandon laziness and stay alert towards work. Positive changes will come in your routine. You will receive beneficial news. Plans for business expansion will be made. A solution to a housing problem is possible.

Taurus

Speak less and work more. Long-standing worries may end. You will benefit from immovable property. You may have to travel for business. There will be an increase in intimacy in relationships with your spouse.

Gemini

Tasks will be completed in less time. Interest in luxury will increase. There will be an increase in social and governmental reputation. Incomplete tasks will be successfully completed, which will boost enthusiasm.

Cancer

Regret may arise from an unintentional mistake. Use your vehicle cautiously. Business will be good. You will get help from friends in auspicious events. Restraint in speech is necessary.

Leo

You will gain respect in society through your actions. Financial morale will increase. There will be a lot of running around today. Success will be achieved after hard work.

Virgo

Do not get angry over small things. Family happiness and contentment will increase. There are chances of receiving gifts. There will be profit in business. Reduce expenses. You may face trouble from children.

Libra

The day will begin with hard work. Your hard work will lead to expansion in the social sphere. There will be profitable deals in business. You will be able to successfully face adverse situations.

Scorpio

There may be disagreements with your spouse. Chances of sudden travel are forming. Good results will be obtained from financial investments. There will be an increase in income. A change in job is possible.

Sagittarius

Long-pending housing-related matters may be completed. There will be an increase in fame and respect. There may be problems related to the marriage of children. You will be able to make the right decisions on your own.

Capricorn

Mental anxiety will increase. Do not trust employees too much in business. Work wisely. The financial situation will be moderate. Control your addictions.

Aquarius

Your dedication and enthusiasm towards your work will increase your reputation. You will get the cooperation of subordinates in your job. You may receive new proposals in livelihood. Married life will be pleasant.

Pisces

People will be impressed by your efficiency. Pay attention to your spouse's health. You will try to collect money for business expansion. Chances of foreign travel are forming.

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 10:48 am

