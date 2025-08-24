Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope, 24 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Learn how the stars will influence your career, health, investments, and relationships.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Horoscope for Today, 24 August 2025: Today brings varied fortunes for all 12 zodiac signs. Some will find new opportunities, while others will need to avoid disputes. This time, the day after Shani Amavasya, is connected to actions and decisions. So, let's see what message the stars have for you on 24 August 2025.

Aries

Avoid disputes with anyone today. Refrain from misusing your rights. Travel will be beneficial. Hard work will pave the way for progress. Investments will be successful. Poor judgment may lead to losses.

Taurus

The desire for a career change will persist. There will be a lack of interest in studies. Pain in the feet will be troublesome. Excitement can worsen matters. Expenses will increase. Tension and anxiety will remain. Do not take risks.

Gemini

Travel will be undertaken for business purposes. New partners will be found for projects. There will be concern for a family member. Illness will persist. Outstanding dues will be recovered. Travel will be beneficial.

Cancer

New plans will be made, but implementation will be less. There will be less inquiry within the family. Good relations will be maintained with the father. Work processes will improve. Fear and tension will decrease. More hard work will be required.

Leo

Today will be an important day. Befriend new people cautiously. A visit to a place of worship is possible. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. Investments will be auspicious. Governmental support will be received. Be cautious of accidents.

Virgo

The day will begin with laziness. The company of saints will be received. Exercise caution while using vehicles and machinery. Stay away from disputes. Overconfidence can prove harmful.

Libra

You will not like to compromise at any cost. A marital journey will be successful. Domestic happiness will be experienced. Control your speech. Obstacles in work are possible. Changing houses will be beneficial.

Scorpio

Show honesty regarding your career. Large property deals will be profitable. There will be advancement in the workplace. Profit will be gained from investments. There will be fatigue.

Sagittarius

A change of time will bring relief. Students will be successful. The enjoyment of delicious food will be experienced. Investment in grains will be auspicious. Engage in business thoughtfully, otherwise, losses may occur.

Capricorn

Your courage will lead to progress. New clothes may be obtained. Parents will be unwell. Avoid internal disputes. Good news may be received. More effort will be required in the job.

Aquarius

Disputes with superiors at the workplace are possible. Your mistakes may worsen matters. The situation will improve through dialogue. Work will be accomplished. Social prestige will increase. There will be financial gain. A feeling of fear from something will be experienced.

Pisces

Avoid being arbitrary. Listen to your elders. A meeting with old friends will take place. Good news will be received. Self-esteem will increase.

Share the news:

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Updated on:

24 Aug 2025 10:14 am

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 10:13 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Today’s Horoscope, 24 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.