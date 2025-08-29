Today’s Horoscope, 29 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 29 August 2025: Who will this day bring happiness to, and who needs to be cautious? The movement of planets and constellations is affecting each zodiac sign differently. Let's find out what today's horoscope says about career, business, health, and relationships.
Avoid laziness today; otherwise, your work may get spoiled. There may be obstacles in your work. Do your work yourself instead of relying on anyone at the workplace. Interference in important tasks may cause harm.
The day will begin pleasantly. There are chances of promotion in your job. You will meet good people in society who will be well-wishers. There will be profit in business and job. Tasks will be completed with the help of family members.
What you didn't consider important will participate in your work today. There is a possibility of travel. Disputes with relatives regarding property may escalate. Be cautious.
Some people in society will be unhappy with your actions. Today, your work will be appreciated by family members. Enthusiasm will increase, which will speed up the work. Reduce expenses. Legal disputes will be resolved.
Your daily routine will change. Profit is possible from decisions made by you in partnerships. There will be financial gain from creative or business activities. Investment in new projects is possible.
Business will be favourable. Tension in the family will increase anxiety. There may be concern about the spouse's health. Interest in charity will increase. Time will be spent in religious activities.
The day is moderate. The problem related to the livelihood of the child will be solved. Meeting a well-wisher will strengthen self-confidence. Don't be careless. Vehicle comfort is possible.
Give up laziness. Work on time. Your hard work will make your business profitable. Hard work will lead to success. An end to family troubles and problems is possible. Do not spend more than your income.
There may be unexpected gains today. There will be happiness in the mind due to the progress of close relatives. Hard work is expected to yield good results in your own work. There are chances of going abroad.
Increased family responsibilities will increase your workload. There are also chances of innovation in work today. The child's behaviour will increase respect in society. The day is favourable. Success will be achieved in business and fame will increase.
There is doubt about getting success according to your hard work. Today, go to a Hanuman temple and offer vermilion and oil, pending work will be completed, and success will be achieved. Don't get involved in other people's problems.
Don't do anything without thinking. There will be changes in the plan for auspicious events. Good deeds will yield beneficial results. You can participate in social gatherings. Beware of opponents.