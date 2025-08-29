Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope, 29 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out the astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs. Read important astrological forecasts related to career, health, love, and finances.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 29 August 2025: Who will this day bring happiness to, and who needs to be cautious? The movement of planets and constellations is affecting each zodiac sign differently. Let's find out what today's horoscope says about career, business, health, and relationships.

Aries

Avoid laziness today; otherwise, your work may get spoiled. There may be obstacles in your work. Do your work yourself instead of relying on anyone at the workplace. Interference in important tasks may cause harm.

Taurus

The day will begin pleasantly. There are chances of promotion in your job. You will meet good people in society who will be well-wishers. There will be profit in business and job. Tasks will be completed with the help of family members.

Gemini

What you didn't consider important will participate in your work today. There is a possibility of travel. Disputes with relatives regarding property may escalate. Be cautious.

Cancer

Some people in society will be unhappy with your actions. Today, your work will be appreciated by family members. Enthusiasm will increase, which will speed up the work. Reduce expenses. Legal disputes will be resolved.

Leo

Your daily routine will change. Profit is possible from decisions made by you in partnerships. There will be financial gain from creative or business activities. Investment in new projects is possible.

Virgo

Business will be favourable. Tension in the family will increase anxiety. There may be concern about the spouse's health. Interest in charity will increase. Time will be spent in religious activities.

Libra

The day is moderate. The problem related to the livelihood of the child will be solved. Meeting a well-wisher will strengthen self-confidence. Don't be careless. Vehicle comfort is possible.

Scorpio

Give up laziness. Work on time. Your hard work will make your business profitable. Hard work will lead to success. An end to family troubles and problems is possible. Do not spend more than your income.

Sagittarius

There may be unexpected gains today. There will be happiness in the mind due to the progress of close relatives. Hard work is expected to yield good results in your own work. There are chances of going abroad.

Capricorn

Increased family responsibilities will increase your workload. There are also chances of innovation in work today. The child's behaviour will increase respect in society. The day is favourable. Success will be achieved in business and fame will increase.

Aquarius

There is doubt about getting success according to your hard work. Today, go to a Hanuman temple and offer vermilion and oil, pending work will be completed, and success will be achieved. Don't get involved in other people's problems.

Pisces

Don't do anything without thinking. There will be changes in the plan for auspicious events. Good deeds will yield beneficial results. You can participate in social gatherings. Beware of opponents.

Share the news:

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 10:40 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Today’s Horoscope, 29 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.