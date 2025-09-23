500 Cyber Commandos to Combat Cybercrime; IIT Indore to Provide Training

MP News: Globally, cybercrime amounts to $1.5 trillion annually, with India ranking tenth. Over the past five years, offences have surged by 238 per cent. According to the Cyber Crime Investigation Manual prepared by the Centre for Cyber Crime Training and Research Centre, Bengaluru, this figure is projected to reach $15.63 trillion by 2029. In response, the central government is establishing a cyber commando force, and state governments are following suit. By 2028, 500 such commandos are planned for deployment. A training course will commence at IIT Indore within one to two months. These commandos will be deployed during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to prevent cybercrime.
Recently, senior officers from the Cyber Cell and SPs underwent training at the Centre for Cyber Crime Training and Research Centre, Bengaluru. The government is providing training to SIs and senior officers with technical backgrounds. The plan is to train 5,000 such commandos. Courses have begun at IIT Kanpur, Dhanbad, Madras, and Roorkee. Fifty commandos have been trained nationwide, with five allocated to Madhya Pradesh.
- According to the proposal, commando training will be conducted at IIT Indore.
- Each batch will comprise 50 commandos.
- The estimated cost is approximately ₹2 crore per batch. Training will also be conducted at other IT universities.
(Source: Cyber Crime Index)
“To combat cybercrimes, cyber commandos will be trained at IIT Indore. A proposal has been submitted to the government. Training will commence upon approval. Before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, cyber commandos will be deployed across all districts.” – A. Sai Manohar, ADG, Cyber Cell