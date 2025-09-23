500 Cyber Commandos to Combat Cybercrime; IIT Indore to Provide Training

MP News: Globally, cybercrime amounts to $1.5 trillion annually, with India ranking tenth. Over the past five years, offences have surged by 238 per cent. According to the Cyber Crime Investigation Manual prepared by the Centre for Cyber Crime Training and Research Centre, Bengaluru, this figure is projected to reach $15.63 trillion by 2029. In response, the central government is establishing a cyber commando force, and state governments are following suit. By 2028, 500 such commandos are planned for deployment. A training course will commence at IIT Indore within one to two months. These commandos will be deployed during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to prevent cybercrime.