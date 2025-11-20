Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indore

Indore: African woman arrested with cocaine, lived in Mumbai on student visa

MP News: Indore's Narcotics Cell team made an arrest; an African woman was residing in Mumbai's Nalasopara area on a student visa.

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

MP news

African woman caught with cocaine in Indore. (Photo: Patrika / Cocaine: Social media)

MP News: A 25-year-old woman from the African country of Côte d'Ivoire, Linda Pitha Anaba, has been arrested by the Narcotics Cell Indore team with 31.85 grams of cocaine powder. The action was taken in the Residency Area. DSP Santosh Hada stated that she was residing in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai on a student visa. The Narcotics Wing apprehended Linda upon receiving information. The cocaine is estimated to be worth over ₹15 lakh.

Action also taken here

522 kg of poppy husk seized in Singoli, Neemuch. Value approximately ₹78.30 lakh. Shivpuri police seized 280 grams of smack worth ₹56 lakh. Bhopal police recovered 9 grams of MD drugs, and Khargone police recovered 5.47 grams of brown sugar. Meanwhile, on the night of Tuesday-Wednesday, Harda police seized 341 grams of MD powder from the residence of smuggler Mahesh alias Pappu Khileeri in the village of Chhoti Harda. The accused is absconding. According to the police, the value of the narcotic substance is approximately ₹68.20 lakh.

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

