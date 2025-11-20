Indore: African woman arrested with cocaine, lived in Mumbai on student visa

MP News: A 25-year-old woman from the African country of Côte d'Ivoire, Linda Pitha Anaba, has been arrested by the Narcotics Cell Indore team with 31.85 grams of cocaine powder. The action was taken in the Residency Area. DSP Santosh Hada stated that she was residing in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai on a student visa. The Narcotics Wing apprehended Linda upon receiving information. The cocaine is estimated to be worth over ₹15 lakh.