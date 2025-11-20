Tourists to Explore Madhya Pradesh by Helicopter for the First Time in India, Ujjain-Omkareshwar in Minutes

MP News: Tourism travel in the state is set to become faster and more convenient. For the first time in the state, a tourism helicopter service has been launched, through which devotees and tourists can reach major religious, natural, and wildlife tourist destinations in minutes. The 'PM Shri Heli Tourism Service' has commenced regular operations from Thursday, November 20. The most significant feature of the service is that darshan of Ujjain and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas can now be completed in a 20-40 minute helicopter ride, while the journey from Bhopal to Pachmarhi will take just one hour.