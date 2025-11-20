Tourists to Explore Madhya Pradesh by Helicopter for the First Time in India, Ujjain-Omkareshwar in Minutes

MP tourism by helicopter (Image: Social Media)
MP News: Tourism travel in the state is set to become faster and more convenient. For the first time in the state, a tourism helicopter service has been launched, through which devotees and tourists can reach major religious, natural, and wildlife tourist destinations in minutes. The 'PM Shri Heli Tourism Service' has commenced regular operations from Thursday, November 20. The most significant feature of the service is that darshan of Ujjain and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas can now be completed in a 20-40 minute helicopter ride, while the journey from Bhopal to Pachmarhi will take just one hour.
The service is starting from the Bicholi Mardana helipad. Initially, flights will operate on the Indore-Ujjain route. It will take 20 minutes to reach Ujjain from Indore, with a fare of five thousand rupees. The fare from Ujjain to Omkareshwar will be 6500 rupees for a 40-minute journey, and from Omkareshwar to Indore, it will cost 5500 rupees.
● Bhopal-Madai - 40 minutes: Fare 4 thousand rupees
● Madai-Pachmarhi - 20 minutes: Fare 3 thousand rupees
● Bhopal-Pachmarhi (Direct Flight) - 1 hour: Fare 5 thousand rupees
● Wildlife Sector (Jabalpur-Kanha-Bandhavgarh-Amarkantak)
● Jabalpur-Maihar - 5 thousand rupees
● Maihar-Chitrakoot - 2,500 rupees
● Jabalpur-Kanha - 6,250 rupees
● Jabalpur-Bandhavgarh - 3,750 rupees
● Amarkantak (1-hour flight) - 5 thousand rupees
Jabalpur has been connected to Kanha and Bandhavgarh. The fare for a flight from Jabalpur to Maihar will be 5 thousand rupees, Maihar to Chitrakoot 2500 rupees, Jabalpur to Kanha 6,250 rupees, Bandhavgarh 3750 rupees, and the fare for a one-hour flight to Amarkantak will be 5 thousand rupees.
The Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar route has been connected. The estimated fare for a 20-minute flight from Indore to Ujjain is 5 thousand rupees, the fare for a 40-minute flight from Ujjain to Omkareshwar is 6 thousand 500, and the return fare from Omkareshwar to Indore is approximately 5 thousand 500 rupees. Through this sector, devotees will be able to easily visit both Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas on the same day.
The state government is launching several facilities to promote tourism. The objective behind starting the helicopter service is also to enable passengers to reach more destinations in less time, thereby saving their time.
Through the already operational PM Shri Air Tourism Service, air travel from Bhopal to Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, and Khajuraho has now become more accessible. This service is promoting local tourism, employment, and trade.
