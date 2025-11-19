Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad's Brother Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui Also Arrested

Delhi Blast (Image: Patrika)
Delhi Blast: Bhopal police were also searching for Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, the brother of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chancellor of Al-Falah University, who was arrested on Sunday in a fraud case from Hyderabad. In 1999, he promised to double the money in a few years. Then he fled with the money. A case is registered against him at the Shahjahanabad police station in the capital. There is also a reward of 5 thousand on him. The court had issued a permanent warrant. Now Mhow police in Indore have nabbed him.
The accused also has cases registered against him for rioting and attempt to murder in Mhow in 1988 and 1989. His family is well-regarded in Mhow, Indore, and his father was the city Qazi there.
Big NewsView All
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
Trending