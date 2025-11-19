Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Indore

Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad's Brother Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui Also Arrested

Links of Delhi blast also connected to Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal police were searching for Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, brother of Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, now Indore police have apprehended him.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Delhi Blast

Delhi Blast (Image: Patrika)

Delhi Blast: Bhopal police were also searching for Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, the brother of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chancellor of Al-Falah University, who was arrested on Sunday in a fraud case from Hyderabad. In 1999, he promised to double the money in a few years. Then he fled with the money. A case is registered against him at the Shahjahanabad police station in the capital. There is also a reward of 5 thousand on him. The court had issued a permanent warrant. Now Mhow police in Indore have nabbed him.

Son of Qazi also an accused in these cases

The accused also has cases registered against him for rioting and attempt to murder in Mhow in 1988 and 1989. His family is well-regarded in Mhow, Indore, and his father was the city Qazi there.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 12:57 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad's Brother Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui Also Arrested

Big News

View All

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

64km ‘Western Bypass’ to be built in MP, land to be acquired from 31 villages

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Indore

Indore Train Timetable Revised: Check Full List of Three Affected Services

Indian trains Will be run in High Speed
Indore

Air India Flight Delayed by Five Hours Due to Technical Glitch, 163 Passengers Stranded

एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट को टेकऑफ से पहले रोक दिया गया। प्रतिकात्मक फोटो (सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया)
News Bulletin

Madhya Pradesh: New Attendance System from November 1st in Municipal Corporations, Outsourced Staff Exempt

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Indore

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Adopts Calf, Makes Major Announcement for Cattle Rearers

CM Mohan Yadav held a calf in his lap and caressed it in Indore
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.