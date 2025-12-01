Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rs 2,000 Crore Highway to be Built in MP, Reducing Distance to Mahakal

Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Highway, to be built at a cost of ₹2,000 crore, will be constructed from Pitra Parvat to Chintaman Ganesh. The 40 km highway will reduce travel time to 30 minutes. Tenders have been opened in Bhopal.

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

indore-ujjain greenfield highway construction mp news

Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Highway Construction (Image- Demo Pic, Social Media)

Highway Construction: The Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Highway will be built at a cost of 2,000 crore. Tenders for this important road were recently opened in Bhopal. The road construction will extend from Pitru Parvat to the Chintaman Ganesh Temple in Ujjain. The 40 km road will reduce the travel time between Indore and Ujjain to approximately 30 minutes. (MP News)

Ujjain Accessible in 30 Minutes

It is known that MPRDC is constructing a Greenfield Highway alongside the existing Indore-Ujjain Road. Work will commence after the tender process, approval, and completion of other formalities. Land acquisition will also be undertaken for this project. The aim is to complete the construction of this road before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The construction of this road will alleviate traffic pressure on the existing Indore-Ujjain Road.

35 Small and Large Bridges, 3 Flyovers

According to officials, the highway will be 60 meters wide and equipped with cameras at various points, for which a control room will be established. Entry to the highway will be possible from 4 points. It will feature 35 small and large bridges and 3 major flyovers. It will also be connected to the newly constructed bypass.

The highway will commence from Pitru Parvat. Subsequently, it will pass through Jambudi Hapsi, Budhaniya, Hatod, Sagwal, Ratan Khedi, Bibi Khedi, and other locations. The Divisional Manager of MPRDC stated that tenders for the Greenfield Highway were opened in Bhopal. The work order will be issued after the completion of formalities. (MP News)

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 10:09 am

