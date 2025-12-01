Rs 2,000 Crore Highway to be Built in MP, Reducing Distance to Mahakal

It is known that MPRDC is constructing a Greenfield Highway alongside the existing Indore-Ujjain Road. Work will commence after the tender process, approval, and completion of other formalities. Land acquisition will also be undertaken for this project. The aim is to complete the construction of this road before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The construction of this road will alleviate traffic pressure on the existing Indore-Ujjain Road.