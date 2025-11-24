Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indore

Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat to Run with 16 Coaches, Not 8; Will Halt at These 5 Stations

In a significant decision aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, Indian Railways has made a crucial change to the Indore-Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express.

less than 1 minute read
Indore

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

(Photo Source - Patrika)

MP News: Good news for passengers travelling by Vande Bharat train. A significant decision has been taken by the Ratlam division of Western Railway in the Indore-Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers. This train will now offer 16 coaches instead of 8. Earlier, the train had 726 seats, but with the increase in coaches, the number of seats will now be 1124.

Passengers will benefit

Passengers will be able to avail this facility from November 24 on train numbers 20911 Indore-Nagpur and 20912 Nagpur-Indore. The Vande Bharat train's executive class coach has 52 seats, while the chair car coach has 78 seats. With the increase in coaches, the number of seats is also increasing. The upgraded 16-coach Vande Bharat rack reached Indore from Delhi last Wednesday.

It is known that the Vande Bharat Express between Indore and Bhopal was started on June 27. The train stops only for 5 minutes in Ujjain during its journey from Indore to Bhopal. Before this, the fastest train between Indore and Bhopal was the Indore-Jabalpur Express, which used to cover this distance in 3 hours and 55 minutes.

Train fare is as follows:

CC (Chair Car): Rs 1655

CC Tatkal: Rs 1895

EC (Executive Class): Rs 3015

EC Tatkal: Rs 3540

```

Published on:

24 Nov 2025 03:15 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat to Run with 16 Coaches, Not 8; Will Halt at These 5 Stations

