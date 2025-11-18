64km ‘Western Bypass’ to be built in MP, land to be acquired from 31 villages

The construction of eastern and western outer bypasses is proposed due to the current bypass being overloaded. The western bypass received approval in June 2023. Land acquisition began in March 2024 with a tender of ₹1880 crore. The contract for the 64 km western bypass has been awarded to an Ahmedabad-based company. The road construction cost is divided into two phases: ₹996 crore and ₹884 crore. Despite the tender being awarded over a year and a half ago, land acquisition is yet to be completed.