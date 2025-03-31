Crumbling bridge in MP to be demolished; traffic diversion for four months

Shanti Lal Yadav, Executive Engineer, Bridge Section, Municipal Corporation, stated that the old bridge is extremely dilapidated. Given its location on one of the city’s busiest routes, its replacement is necessary. The tendering and ground-breaking ceremonies have been completed, and demolition work will commence on Sunday. Traffic on this route will be completely restricted until the construction is finished.

Use These Alternative Routes ● From Malwa Mill, via Janjirawala Crossing, Lakshmi Memorial Hospital to MIG Police Station Atal Dwar. ● From Malwa Mill, via Vishranti Crossing, Subhash Nagar to Pardeshipura. Over 1 Lakh Vehicles Use This Route Daily On average days, around one and a half to two lakh vehicles used to traverse this route. The road was narrow, leading to frequent traffic jams. The road was widened a few years ago, requiring the demolition of several houses. The widening has improved traffic flow. However, the bridge itself remains old and dilapidated, causing congestion and posing a safety risk. The new bridge is expected to be completed within three to four months.