Direct Flights to Vaishno Devi Starting October 26th

MP News: Good news for devotees visiting Mata Vaishno Devi. Flights from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to Jammu are resuming. Indigo Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights, suspended last month. Flights will recommence on 26 October, and bookings are now open.
A large number of people travel from Indore to visit Vaishno Devi. The suspension of direct flights caused inconvenience and increased travel time and cost for passengers due to connecting flights. Indigo will operate flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Hemendra Singh Jadoun, state president of the Travel Agents Association of India, confirmed the high demand for this route.
Indore to Jammu
Flight 6E 959: Departs Indore at 9.10 AM and arrives in Jammu at 11.20 AM.
Jammu to Indore
Flight 6E 6738: Departs Jammu at 11.50 AM and arrives in Indore at 2.05 PM.