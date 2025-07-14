14 July 2025,

Direct Flights to Vaishno Devi Starting October 26th

MP News: Indigo Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights to Vaishno Devi.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Image Source: Patrika
Image Source: Patrika

MP News: Good news for devotees visiting Mata Vaishno Devi. Flights from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to Jammu are resuming. Indigo Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights, suspended last month. Flights will recommence on 26 October, and bookings are now open.

A large number of people travel from Indore to visit Vaishno Devi. The suspension of direct flights caused inconvenience and increased travel time and cost for passengers due to connecting flights. Indigo will operate flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Hemendra Singh Jadoun, state president of the Travel Agents Association of India, confirmed the high demand for this route.

Flight Schedule

Indore to Jammu

Flight 6E 959: Departs Indore at 9.10 AM and arrives in Jammu at 11.20 AM.

Jammu to Indore

Flight 6E 6738: Departs Jammu at 11.50 AM and arrives in Indore at 2.05 PM.

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 03:57 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Direct Flights to Vaishno Devi Starting October 26th
