Doctors at Indore MY Hospital Save Youth After 3 Rods Pierce His Body

MY Hospital: Doctors at MY Hospital, the largest government hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which recently gained attention for a rat incident, have once again proven their expertise nationwide. A team of physicians at the hospital has saved a man from the clutches of death, whom no one expected to survive. The young man works as a labourer in construction. During an accident, he fell onto 12mm iron rods, which pierced through his body. He was brought to MY Hospital in Indore, where doctors successfully saved his life after a complex 5-hour operation.
Nitesh Jaiswal, a 25-year-old resident of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, has been working in Indore for the past four years. He met with an accident on September 20. While working on a construction site, he fell from the second floor of a building. The accident became even more severe when Nitesh fell onto 12mm thick iron rods being used in the septic tank on the ground floor. In the accident, three iron rods pierced through Nitesh's body. Two rods went through his abdomen and thigh.
The first feat was performed by the people at the construction site who carefully cut the iron rods that had pierced Nitesh's body, supporting them with ropes. After this, his family took him to MY Hospital with the help of a 108 ambulance. Upon seeing the youth's condition, the active medical team decided to perform emergency surgery immediately after examination.
Professor Dr. Sudarshan Odia and his team from the General Surgery department meticulously removed all the rods in an operation that lasted approximately 5 hours. During this time, over a litre of accumulated blood was also removed from the abdomen. The rods had caused perforations in the large and small intestines, as well as muscles, and in three places each on the front and back of the body. These were carefully sutured and are in very good condition as of today. Additionally, fractures in the spine and hip bone have also been treated.
Journey from ICU to General Ward
Following the immediate, complex, and five-hour-long operation, Nitesh was kept in the ICU under strict observation for 24 hours. His condition improved after five days, and Nitesh was recently shifted to the general ward. According to the hospital's physicians, Nitesh's health is improving. If all goes well, Nitesh will be discharged from the hospital in the next two to three days.
The complex surgery involved Head of General Surgery Department Dr. Arvind Kumar Shukla, Prof. Dr. Sudarshan Odia, Asst. Prof. Dr. Sanjay Mahajan, Dr. Satish Verma, Dr. Yash Agarwal, Dr. Abhinay Soni, Dr. Arpit Tiwari, and Dr. Dhruvsingh Gohil. From the Anaesthesia department, Prof. Dr. Rashmi Pal and Asst. Prof. Dr. Ravi Barde contributed. The team from the Orthopaedics department, led by Prof. Dr. Anand Ajmera and Asst. Prof. Dr. Abhishek Pal, played a crucial role.