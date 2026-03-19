Driving Licence: Renewal Process Revamped in Madhya Pradesh, New System Introduced

- First, visit the Transport Portal website. Now, select "Driving License Related Services" here.

- Now, select 'Madhya Pradesh' from the drop-down.

- Apply: Click on 'Apply for DL Renewal'.

- Fill in details: Enter your DL number and date of birth.

- Upload documents: Upload Form-9 (Application Form), Form-1A (Medical Certificate - for age 40+), and the old license.

- Fee payment: Pay the renewal fee online.

- Appointment: Book an appointment for document verification at the RTO.

- After this, you will receive an appointment.