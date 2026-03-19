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Indore

Driving Licence: Renewal Process Revamped in Madhya Pradesh, New System Introduced

Driving License: Transport Commissioner Umesh Joga has instructed to launch this software, developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), as a pilot project.

2 min read

Indore

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Patrika Desk

Mar 19, 2026

Driving License Renewal

Driving Licence Renewal (Representative Photo) (Photo Source – Patrika)

Driving License: The Transport Department has decided to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based face verification system in the faceless facility to make the Driving License Renewal process more secure and transparent. Applicants renewing their licenses after the completion of a 15-year validity period will now be required to get their faces verified.

Fraudulent Activities to be Halted

Under the new system, AI software will match the photograph on the old driving license with the current applicant's face. This will ensure that the same person who obtained the license 15 years ago is now applying for renewal. This step is expected to effectively curb cases of fraud and mistaken identity.

Transport Commissioner Umesh Joga has instructed that this software, developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), be launched as a pilot project. It will commence from the Bhopal Regional Transport Office (RTO).

70 Lakh Driving Licenses in the State

There are currently approximately 70 lakh driving licenses in Madhya Pradesh, and around 6 lakh new licenses are issued every year. In the coming times, a large number of renewal cases will arise, making it challenging to identify the correct person based on old photographs. This is why this step is being taken.

This initiative has been taken in view of the increasing number of cyber fraud cases. The implementation of AI-based face verification will make the license renewal process more secure, faster, and reliable, while also increasing administrative transparency.

This is the Online Renewal Process

- First, visit the Transport Portal website. Now, select "Driving License Related Services" here.
- Now, select 'Madhya Pradesh' from the drop-down.
- Apply: Click on 'Apply for DL Renewal'.
- Fill in details: Enter your DL number and date of birth.
- Upload documents: Upload Form-9 (Application Form), Form-1A (Medical Certificate - for age 40+), and the old license.
- Fee payment: Pay the renewal fee online.
- Appointment: Book an appointment for document verification at the RTO.
- After this, you will receive an appointment.

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Published on:

19 Mar 2026 11:20 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Driving Licence: Renewal Process Revamped in Madhya Pradesh, New System Introduced

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