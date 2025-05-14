Every Home in MP to Get Unique Digital Address and QR Code

However, while the Mayor and Municipal Corporation officials claim to be implementing these plans soon, the corporation’s existing digital services are already in a state of disrepair. The e-Nagarpalika portal has been incomplete and struggling with data inconsistencies for two years.

Unique QR Code for Every House The Municipal Corporation has started the ‘Every House Digital Address’ scheme as a pilot project in Ward 82. Under this scheme, a sheet is being affixed to the outside of each house, bearing a unique QR code. Scanning this code will provide access to all necessary information related to the corporation.

Integrated Portal: Services to be Launched in Three Phases The Indore Municipal Corporation will launch its integrated citizen portal in three phases. Here’s how it will work: Phase 1 (First 3 months): Online facility for property tax will be activated.

Phase 2 (Next 3 months): Birth and death certificate services will be added. Phase 3 (Next 3 months): A citizen grievance redressal system will be launched. Citizens to Decide Garbage Collection Time The Municipal Corporation is also preparing to launch an on-demand waste collection app. Through this app, citizens will be able to book garbage collection services at their convenience. After booking, corporation employees will arrive for garbage collection. The app will also provide monitoring and feedback mechanisms.

Mayor Views Presentations, Expresses Confidence In a meeting held on Tuesday at the City Bus Office, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and corporation officials viewed presentations from companies providing digital services. The Mayor expressed confidence that Indore will become a model for the country in the field of digital governance. According to him, digital services will increase citizen participation and transparency.

The Irony: Current Realities -The e-Nagarpalika portal has not yet been improved. -Data related to the revenue department is missing from the portal. -One has to repeatedly visit the corporation office for online services.

-Many details could not be updated while migrating data from the old portal to the new one.