Heritage Train Cancelled: Patalpani-Kalakund Bookings Cancelled for August 9th

Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train: The heritage train that runs every Saturday on the Patalpani-Kalakund heritage track — the only one in the state — will not operate on 9 August. The Railways issued an order on Wednesday cancelling the train’s service. The decision has been taken to facilitate the movement of devotees visiting the Shaheed Tantya Mama Bhil temple in Patalpani on World Tribal Day.
Patalpani has been the place of work of Tantya Mama, where every year a large number of people from the tribal community come to pay their respects. The heritage train usually runs on Saturdays and Sundays and stops at Patalpani station, allowing tourists to enjoy the waterfalls and natural scenery. However, the train has been cancelled to avoid inconvenience to the devotees.
This is not the first time the heritage train's operation has been stopped during the monsoon season. In 2020, the administration also cancelled the train's operation on 9 August. Online booking of tickets for the heritage train is open on the railway portal for this season. Bookings for all Saturdays and Sundays in August and September are already full.
It is noteworthy that Patalpani railway station has been named after Martyr Tantya Mama. The central government issued a notification after approval from the state government. The then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this in November 2021.
All tickets booked for 9 August have been cancelled. According to the railway, passengers' tickets will be adjusted in the vacant seats of upcoming journeys. However, tourists planning to travel in groups may face inconvenience if they receive separate tickets.
Indore Rural ASP Rupesh Dwivedi wrote to the railway informing them that a large number of devotees arrive at the Tantya Mama temple on World Tribal Day. The heritage train stopping could hinder security and arrangements. The letter requested the cancellation of the train for the convenience of the devotees, to which the railway agreed and cancelled the train operation.