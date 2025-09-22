Indore Collector Scooters, Mayor Cycles on Car-Free Day

No Car Day: Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, observed 'No Car Day' today. Many VIPs were seen using bikes, scooters, and public transport instead of their cars. The Indore Collector commuted by scooter on No Car Day, and the Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav, cycled to the Municipal Corporation office. The Collector and Mayor, by using bikes and cycles, conveyed a message of environmental protection and appealed to the public to use two-wheelers or public transport instead of cars.
It is noteworthy that Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had urged citizens to observe No Car Day on Monday. This initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce deadly air pollution, lessen mental stress, promote environmental protection, and boost the use of public transport. The Mayor appealed to people to use public transport instead of cars, striving to make Indore the number one city in India for cleanliness and improved traffic.
It is claimed that air pollution levels decreased on No Car Day last year. Today, a cyclothon was organised from Palasia to Rajwada and back to Palasia from 7 am. From 8:30 am to 2 pm, a No Car Zone was created between Palasia and Geeta Bhawan to celebrate an Open Street Traffic Carnival.