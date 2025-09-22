Indore Collector Scooters, Mayor Cycles on Car-Free Day

No Car Day: Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, observed 'No Car Day' today. Many VIPs were seen using bikes, scooters, and public transport instead of their cars. The Indore Collector commuted by scooter on No Car Day, and the Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav, cycled to the Municipal Corporation office. The Collector and Mayor, by using bikes and cycles, conveyed a message of environmental protection and appealed to the public to use two-wheelers or public transport instead of cars.