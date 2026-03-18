Indore: Major Fire Kills 7 Family Members, Several Critically Injured

Major Fire Kills 7 Family Members
Indore: A tragic accident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A fierce fire broke out near the Rajwada area late at night. Reports indicate that 7 people have died in the incident. All the deceased are said to belong to the same family. Several people sustained severe burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
It has been learned that a car caught fire, and the flames spread to the house. Upon receiving the information, police and fire brigades reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.
A fierce fire broke out in a house in Brijeshwari, Indore, resulting in the deaths of 7 members of the same family. The flames from a car fire spread to the house, causing Manoj Pugalia and 6 others to burn alive. This incident occurred near Indore's historic Rajwada area.
This incident took place on Tuesday night in the Chhota Rajwada area, under the Tilak Nagar police station. A fierce fire engulfed the house, trapping the family inside. Upon receiving information about the arson late at night, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control with great difficulty. Meanwhile, senior administrative officials also arrived at the location.
According to initial information, the fire started while a car was charging. It then spread to the house. Several gas cylinders were kept in the house, which exploded due to the fire. Multiple explosions occurred one after another, leading to 7 people inside the house burning alive.
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Indore
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