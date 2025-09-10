Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Indore

Indore-Mumbai Travel Faster with Increased Tejas Express Services

Indian Railways has given a big gift to millions of passengers travelling by train. The Tejas Express will now connect Indore and Mumbai.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

tejas express
Photo: Suresh Prabhu X account

Tejas Express Indore-Mumbai: Millions of rail passengers have received a significant gift from the railways. Considering passenger convenience and, especially, travel demand, Western Railway has extended the runs of the Mumbai Central-Indore Tejas Superfast Special train operating between Mumbai Central and Indore.

Train Extended Until 30 September

The last run of the Mumbai Central-Indore Tejas Special train (Tejas Express Indore-Mumbai) was scheduled until 12 September 2025. It will now run from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until 29 September 2025. The last run of the Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Special train was scheduled for 13 September 2025. It will now run from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday until 30 September 2025. The train will continue on its pre-determined route, with the same coach composition, days, and stops; no changes have been made.

Booking on IRCTC

The Tejas Special train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, and Ujjain stations in both directions. The train will have First AC, Second AC, and Third AC coaches. Train tickets can be booked through PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

Booking Started on 21 July

Bookings for train numbers 09085 and 09086 commenced on 21 July at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding train stops, timings, and composition, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 12:11 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore-Mumbai Travel Faster with Increased Tejas Express Services
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.