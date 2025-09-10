Indore-Mumbai Travel Faster with Increased Tejas Express Services

The last run of the Mumbai Central-Indore Tejas Special train (Tejas Express Indore-Mumbai) was scheduled until 12 September 2025. It will now run from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until 29 September 2025. The last run of the Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Special train was scheduled for 13 September 2025. It will now run from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday until 30 September 2025. The train will continue on its pre-determined route, with the same coach composition, days, and stops; no changes have been made.