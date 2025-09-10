Indore-Mumbai Travel Faster with Increased Tejas Express Services

Tejas Express Indore-Mumbai: Millions of rail passengers have received a significant gift from the railways. Considering passenger convenience and, especially, travel demand, Western Railway has extended the runs of the Mumbai Central-Indore Tejas Superfast Special train operating between Mumbai Central and Indore.
The last run of the Mumbai Central-Indore Tejas Special train (Tejas Express Indore-Mumbai) was scheduled until 12 September 2025. It will now run from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until 29 September 2025. The last run of the Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Special train was scheduled for 13 September 2025. It will now run from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday until 30 September 2025. The train will continue on its pre-determined route, with the same coach composition, days, and stops; no changes have been made.
The Tejas Special train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, and Ujjain stations in both directions. The train will have First AC, Second AC, and Third AC coaches. Train tickets can be booked through PRS counters and the IRCTC website.
Bookings for train numbers 09085 and 09086 commenced on 21 July at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding train stops, timings, and composition, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.