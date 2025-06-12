scriptIndore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Indore

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

Elevated Bridge in Indore: A report prepared by visionaries and engineering experts, considering the city’s future, highlights the benefits of an elevated bridge. The report argues that constructing separate bridges would transform Indore into an accident-prone zone.

IndoreJun 12, 2025 / 10:54 am

Patrika Desk

Elevated bridge to give speed to Indore, change the city's map (Photo source: EX)

Elevated bridge to give speed to Indore, change the city’s map (Photo source: EX)

Elevated Bridge in Indore: An elevated bridge between MR 9 and Naulkha Chowraha is necessary, considering the city’s future. Currently, the Indore Development Authority (IDA) is planning flyover bridges at these intersections, for which a team of city experts and engineers has prepared a report. This report reveals that the distances between the two bridges are quite short, which would transform them into accident zones. Development should be such that it becomes a gift for future generations, not a problem.
This report has been prepared by the Indore Uththan Abhiyan Samiti. The committee called prominent city figures and gave a comparative presentation of the elevated bridge and flyover bridges. President Ajit Singh Narang explained that the committee also showed the presentation to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and IDA CEO R.P. Ahirwar.

These are the Flyover Bridges

● LIG Chowraha

● Industry House, Guitar Tiraha and Palasia Chowraha

● Geeta Bhavan Chowraha

● Shivaji Watica and GPO Chowraha

● Naulkha Chowraha

A Glance at the Distances Between Bridges…

● 506 meters distance between the exit of the LIG Chowraha bridge and the start of the Palasia Chowraha bridge.
● 130 meters distance between the exit of the Palasia Chowraha bridge and the start of the Geeta Bhavan bridge.

● 268 meters distance between the exit of the Geeta Bhavan Chowraha bridge and the start of the Shivaji Watica Chowraha bridge.
● 151 meters distance between the exit of the Shivaji Watica bridge and the start of the GPO Chowraha bridge. (The IDA is now combining both bridges.)

● 635 meters distance between the exit of the GPO bridge and the start of the Naulkha Chowraha bridge.

Understanding the Bridge Problem

The distance between the exit of an overbridge at an intersection and the entry of another bridge is significant. Vehicles in the area also ascend and descend from these points. The distance between the two creates a risk of accidents. Furthermore, as the city expands and the number of vehicles increases in the future, overbridges at intersections will create problems.

Advantages of an Elevated Bridge

The report describes the elevated bridge as modern and effective for the future. The committee believes that if the bridge’s width seems less, it should be increased to six lanes.

Proposed Approaches for the Elevated Bridge

The report suggests creating ramps for accessing the elevated bridge. It recommends building ramps on both sides of the bridge at Naulkha, Shivaji Watica, and LIG Chowraha. It also suggests creating ramps from Kanchan Bagh towards Geeta Bhavan, from MG Road to Palasia Chowraha for ascent and descent at Guitar Chowraha, and an access ramp at Industry House.

Attractive Intersections

The plan also includes creating attractive roundabouts at Naulkha, Shivaji Watica, and LIG Chowraha. The areas under the elevated bridge with pillars can be beautified by developing gardens.

Work Based on Modi’s Formula

The report is prepared according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept. He has stated that modern and well-planned cities in India will determine India’s destiny. Therefore, we must build world-class infrastructure. This requires modern planning, better designing, and robust construction. Innovative ideas, new definitions, and new parameters should be set. The report also mentions the Malaysian formula of creating 60 to 120-meter-long girders by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

News / Indore / Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

National News

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

in 4 hours

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

National News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

in 4 hours

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

Indore

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

in 5 hours

Today’s Horoscope, 12 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 12 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

in 5 hours

Latest Indore

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

in 4 hours

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

News

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

20 hours ago

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Chilling Confession in Meghalaya Murder Case

News

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Chilling Confession in Meghalaya Murder Case

2 days ago

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

News

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.