Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

This report has been prepared by the Indore Uththan Abhiyan Samiti. The committee called prominent city figures and gave a comparative presentation of the elevated bridge and flyover bridges. President Ajit Singh Narang explained that the committee also showed the presentation to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and IDA CEO R.P. Ahirwar.

These are the Flyover Bridges ● LIG Chowraha ● Industry House, Guitar Tiraha and Palasia Chowraha ● Geeta Bhavan Chowraha ● Shivaji Watica and GPO Chowraha ● Naulkha Chowraha A Glance at the Distances Between Bridges… ● 506 meters distance between the exit of the LIG Chowraha bridge and the start of the Palasia Chowraha bridge.

● 130 meters distance between the exit of the Palasia Chowraha bridge and the start of the Geeta Bhavan bridge. ● 268 meters distance between the exit of the Geeta Bhavan Chowraha bridge and the start of the Shivaji Watica Chowraha bridge.

● 151 meters distance between the exit of the Shivaji Watica bridge and the start of the GPO Chowraha bridge. (The IDA is now combining both bridges.) ● 635 meters distance between the exit of the GPO bridge and the start of the Naulkha Chowraha bridge.

Understanding the Bridge Problem The distance between the exit of an overbridge at an intersection and the entry of another bridge is significant. Vehicles in the area also ascend and descend from these points. The distance between the two creates a risk of accidents. Furthermore, as the city expands and the number of vehicles increases in the future, overbridges at intersections will create problems.

Advantages of an Elevated Bridge The report describes the elevated bridge as modern and effective for the future. The committee believes that if the bridge’s width seems less, it should be increased to six lanes.

Proposed Approaches for the Elevated Bridge The report suggests creating ramps for accessing the elevated bridge. It recommends building ramps on both sides of the bridge at Naulkha, Shivaji Watica, and LIG Chowraha. It also suggests creating ramps from Kanchan Bagh towards Geeta Bhavan, from MG Road to Palasia Chowraha for ascent and descent at Guitar Chowraha, and an access ramp at Industry House.