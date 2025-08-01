1 August 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Indore

Indore to Host World Cup Cricket Matches

Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, will host five matches in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Besides India, the matches will feature star players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and England.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches holkar stadium indore fixtures mp news
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches to be held at Holkar Stadium, Indore (Image: Social media)

MP News: Rajat Patiadar from Indore led Bengaluru to its first IPL championship victory. Previously, in 1956, women's cricketer Sandhya Agrawal had brought pride to Indore by scoring the highest number of runs for India in a Test match. Now, Holkar Stadium in Indore has been selected to host 5 matches of the Women's Cricket ODI World Cup 2025 in October. From Sandhya Agrawal to the young fast bowler Kranti Gaud, the women's cricket scene in MP has been bright.

MP Girls Achieve Great Things

While MP's senior team is an India winner, the junior team is a runner-up. Now, young players like Souya Tiwari and Anadi Tagde are making their mark with their outstanding performances. Fourteen women players from MP have represented the Indian senior team and played international cricket. Around 10 players have represented the Indian team at the junior level. The first player from MP to represent the team was Rajeshwari Dholakia, who played for India in ODIs and Test matches.

Sandhya Agrawal Shines a Light on MP Women's Cricket

Jyotsna Patel also played for the Indian team, but it was Indore's Sandhya Agrawal who truly shone a light on MP women's cricket. In 1956, she holds the record for India's highest Test score of 190 runs, a record that stood for 16 years. In 13 Test matches, Sandhya Agrawal scored four centuries and four half-centuries.

Under-19 Team Members

Souya Tiwari, Ayushi Shukla, Vaishnavi Sharma . New players making their mark on the team include: Sanskriti Gupta, Anadi Tagde, Aashna Patiadar, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Rahila Firdaus, Yamini Billore.

Players from MP who have played Internationally

Rajeshwari Dholakia, Jyotsna Patel, Sandhya Agrawal, Rekha Punekar, Minoti Desai, Rupanjali Shastri, Arundhati Kirkiire, Bindeshwari Goyal, Babita Mandlik, Rajeshwari Goyal, Nidhi Bule, Nuzhat Parveen, Pooja Vastrakara, Suchita Upadhyay, Kranti Gaud.

Schedule of World Cup Matches in Indore

  • 1 October: Australia-New Zealand
  • 6 October: New Zealand-South Africa
  • 19 October: India-England
  • 22 October: Australia-England
  • 25 October: Australia-South Africa

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 01:02 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore to Host World Cup Cricket Matches
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.