Indore to Host World Cup Cricket Matches

While MP's senior team is an India winner, the junior team is a runner-up. Now, young players like Souya Tiwari and Anadi Tagde are making their mark with their outstanding performances. Fourteen women players from MP have represented the Indian senior team and played international cricket. Around 10 players have represented the Indian team at the junior level. The first player from MP to represent the team was Rajeshwari Dholakia, who played for India in ODIs and Test matches.