Indore to Host World Cup Cricket Matches

MP News: Rajat Patiadar from Indore led Bengaluru to its first IPL championship victory. Previously, in 1956, women's cricketer Sandhya Agrawal had brought pride to Indore by scoring the highest number of runs for India in a Test match. Now, Holkar Stadium in Indore has been selected to host 5 matches of the Women's Cricket ODI World Cup 2025 in October. From Sandhya Agrawal to the young fast bowler Kranti Gaud, the women's cricket scene in MP has been bright.
While MP's senior team is an India winner, the junior team is a runner-up. Now, young players like Souya Tiwari and Anadi Tagde are making their mark with their outstanding performances. Fourteen women players from MP have represented the Indian senior team and played international cricket. Around 10 players have represented the Indian team at the junior level. The first player from MP to represent the team was Rajeshwari Dholakia, who played for India in ODIs and Test matches.
Jyotsna Patel also played for the Indian team, but it was Indore's Sandhya Agrawal who truly shone a light on MP women's cricket. In 1956, she holds the record for India's highest Test score of 190 runs, a record that stood for 16 years. In 13 Test matches, Sandhya Agrawal scored four centuries and four half-centuries.
Souya Tiwari, Ayushi Shukla, Vaishnavi Sharma . New players making their mark on the team include: Sanskriti Gupta, Anadi Tagde, Aashna Patiadar, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Rahila Firdaus, Yamini Billore.
Rajeshwari Dholakia, Jyotsna Patel, Sandhya Agrawal, Rekha Punekar, Minoti Desai, Rupanjali Shastri, Arundhati Kirkiire, Bindeshwari Goyal, Babita Mandlik, Rajeshwari Goyal, Nidhi Bule, Nuzhat Parveen, Pooja Vastrakara, Suchita Upadhyay, Kranti Gaud.