Indore

Metro to run between Indore and Pithampur, CM announces connection with this district too

Indore Metro Rail: CM Mohan Yadav announces Metro to run between Indore and Pithampur, the metro rail track will be 30 km long, preparations underway to connect this district as well...

Indore

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Indore Metro Rail Track: Following the completion of the metro track, work on preparing the stations for operation up to Radisson Square is now progressing rapidly. The Metro MD, S. Krishna Chaitanya, has held a meeting with officials and contractors. Meanwhile, the survey work for constructing a metro track between Indore and Pithampur has been assigned to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the team has already commenced work based on preliminary information.

CM Announces Expansion

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced the operation of the metro train (Indore Metro Rail) between Indore and Pithampur. DMRC, which conducted the survey for the metro (Indore Metro Rail) between Indore and Ujjain, has been tasked with preparing the survey and DPR for approximately ₹2.70 crore. The Delhi-based team has begun preparations in conjunction with local officials.

No Underground Track in Ujjain

A survey by DMRC has also been completed between Indore and Ujjain. The plan is to run the metro from Lavkush Square to Mahakal Temple and Ujjain Railway Station. There was a proposal to make the track underground in Ujjain, but due to the high cost, an elevated track has been suggested for the city. Following amendments, a proposal will be presented soon, after which a DPR can be prepared.

According to officials, a track of approximately 30 km is proposed between Indore and Pithampur (Indore Metro Run Between Indore Pithampur). The survey will be conducted based on options for routes from the airport to Pithampur or from AB Road Rajendranagar via Rau to Pithampur. In the initial stages, an option to extend the metro from Indore via Rau and Mhow to Pithampur was discussed, but the proposal to go to Mhow has been dropped for now. Extending the route to Mhow would have added about 10 km of track, which is why this option was abandoned. The DMRC team will soon begin field surveys.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 03:29 pm

Indore / Metro to run between Indore and Pithampur, CM announces connection with this district too

