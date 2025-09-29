Metro to run between Indore and Pithampur, CM announces connection with this district too

According to officials, a track of approximately 30 km is proposed between Indore and Pithampur (Indore Metro Run Between Indore Pithampur). The survey will be conducted based on options for routes from the airport to Pithampur or from AB Road Rajendranagar via Rau to Pithampur. In the initial stages, an option to extend the metro from Indore via Rau and Mhow to Pithampur was discussed, but the proposal to go to Mhow has been dropped for now. Extending the route to Mhow would have added about 10 km of track, which is why this option was abandoned. The DMRC team will soon begin field surveys.