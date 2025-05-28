scriptMP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate | Latest News | Patrika News
MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

MP News: Indore, Madhya Pradesh – Two IAS officers are accused of violating regulations by appointing contract engineer Devesh Kothari as a building officer in the corporation’s Smart City project.

IndoreMay 28, 2025 / 08:38 am

Patrika Desk

Lokayukt investigation against IAS ofiicers

Lokayukt investigation against IAS ofiicers Harshika and divyank. (Image- Patrika)

MP News: The Lokayukta has registered a case against Harshika Singh, former Municipal Commissioner and current Director of the Skill Development Centre, and Divyank Singh, CEO of Indore Smart City. Both IAS officers are accused of appointing contract engineer Devesh Kothari as a building officer in the corporation against regulations.

Details of the Case

Harshika Singh, the then Municipal Commissioner, appointed Kothari as the building officer of Zone-13 on 5 June 2023, despite him not being a corporation employee. He was appointed on contract as an Assistant Engineer for Indore Smart City in 2017. A former councillor complained to the Lokayukta, alleging that the state government has set rules for building officers, none of which Kothari fulfilled. He approved over 250 blueprints in six months, issued hundreds of notices, but took no action on them. This clearly indicates that his appointment was for illegal monetary gain. Both the former Municipal Commissioner who appointed him and the Smart City CEO, Divyank Singh, who concealed the appointment, are implicated.
After receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta organisation recorded statements from several individuals. Following this, the Lokayukta registered a case and launched an investigation.

Case Registered

The complaint was filed at the Bhopal headquarters, where the case was registered. Further investigation will be conducted based on this. If evidence is found, a case will be filed.
Rajesh Sahay, SP Lokayukta

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

