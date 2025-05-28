MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

Details of the Case Harshika Singh, the then Municipal Commissioner, appointed Kothari as the building officer of Zone-13 on 5 June 2023, despite him not being a corporation employee. He was appointed on contract as an Assistant Engineer for Indore Smart City in 2017. A former councillor complained to the Lokayukta, alleging that the state government has set rules for building officers, none of which Kothari fulfilled. He approved over 250 blueprints in six months, issued hundreds of notices, but took no action on them. This clearly indicates that his appointment was for illegal monetary gain. Both the former Municipal Commissioner who appointed him and the Smart City CEO, Divyank Singh, who concealed the appointment, are implicated.

After receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta organisation recorded statements from several individuals. Following this, the Lokayukta registered a case and launched an investigation. Case Registered The complaint was filed at the Bhopal headquarters, where the case was registered. Further investigation will be conducted based on this. If evidence is found, a case will be filed.

Rajesh Sahay, SP Lokayukta