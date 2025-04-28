scriptMP on 48-Hour Alert: Cyclonic Circulation to Bring Squalls and Rain to 21 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
MP on 48-Hour Alert: Cyclonic Circulation to Bring Squalls and Rain to 21 Districts

MP Weather Update: According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with rain are expected in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Indore, Dewas, Khargone and Khandwa.

The weather in Madhya Pradesh (MP) is changing. Moist air from the Arabian Sea has altered weather conditions in 22 districts. Winds gusting at 50-60 km/h were reported in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol and Rewa divisions. Trees fell on several houses, and thatched roofs were blown away. Hailstorms accompanied by strong winds occurred in Damoh. In Khilchipur, Rajgarh, three girls were blown 25-30 feet away by a whirlwind.
According to the Meteorological Department, these conditions will persist for 48 hours. Rain is expected in Shahdol, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, and Sagar divisions over the next two days. A storm warning has been issued for Khargone and Khandwa in the Indore division.

Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department states that due to the impact of Western Disturbances and cyclonic circulation, cloudy conditions, rain, and hail will continue in the state until May 1st. A rain and hail alert has been issued for 21 districts, while Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain will experience the effects of heat.

Rain Forecast

April 29: According to the Meteorological Department, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Indore, Dewas, Khargone, and Khandwa will experience rain with thunder and lightning.

April 30: Ashoknagar, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Indore, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur will experience heatwave conditions. A rain alert is in place for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Anuppur.
May 1: A rain alert is issued for Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Raisen, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, and Satna.

