MP on 48-Hour Alert: Cyclonic Circulation to Bring Squalls and Rain to 21 Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, these conditions will persist for 48 hours. Rain is expected in Shahdol, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, and Sagar divisions over the next two days. A storm warning has been issued for Khargone and Khandwa in the Indore division.

Alert Issued The Meteorological Department states that due to the impact of Western Disturbances and cyclonic circulation, cloudy conditions, rain, and hail will continue in the state until May 1st. A rain and hail alert has been issued for 21 districts, while Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain will experience the effects of heat.

Rain Forecast April 29: According to the Meteorological Department, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Indore, Dewas, Khargone, and Khandwa will experience rain with thunder and lightning. April 30: Ashoknagar, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Indore, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur will experience heatwave conditions. A rain alert is in place for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Anuppur.

May 1: A rain alert is issued for Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Raisen, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, and Satna.