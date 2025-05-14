MP Pensioners to Receive Arrears with Interest: High Court Ruling

Petition filed by Pensioners Welfare Association in 2024 Amod Saxena, President of the Pensioners Welfare Association, Bhopal, and Dinesh Kumar Chaturvedi of Narmadapuram, filed the petition in 2024. The court was informed that before completing their retirement age, all pensioners are entitled to an annual salary increment.

High Court provides major relief to pensioners The High Court, in its decision, provided relief to the pensioners (MP Pensioners), clarifying that the financial benefits will be granted with 7% interest from 1 May 2023. These benefits must be disbursed within the stipulated timeframe. This court decision provides relief to lakhs of pensioners in MP.