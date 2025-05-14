scriptMP Pensioners to Receive Arrears with Interest: High Court Ruling | Latest News | Patrika News
MP Pensioners to Receive Arrears with Interest: High Court Ruling

Madhya Pradesh High Court grants major relief to lakhs of state employees. The court has ordered the payment of all dues, including a salary increment with 7% interest, setting a deadline for the same.

IndoreMay 14, 2025 / 08:43 am

Patrika Desk

MP High Court

MP High Court

MP High Court grants relief to retired state government employees. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain has ordered the payment of all ancillary benefits, including a salary increment with 7% interest from 1 May 2023, within six weeks.

Petition filed by Pensioners Welfare Association in 2024

Amod Saxena, President of the Pensioners Welfare Association, Bhopal, and Dinesh Kumar Chaturvedi of Narmadapuram, filed the petition in 2024. The court was informed that before completing their retirement age, all pensioners are entitled to an annual salary increment.

High Court provides major relief to pensioners

The High Court, in its decision, provided relief to the pensioners (MP Pensioners), clarifying that the financial benefits will be granted with 7% interest from 1 May 2023. These benefits must be disbursed within the stipulated timeframe. This court decision provides relief to lakhs of pensioners in MP.

