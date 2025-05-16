MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2024: Important Update for Over 70,000 Candidates

Recruitment for these posts in the first phase The first phase, to be held on 1 June, will include examinations for Chemistry (199 posts), Physics (186 posts), Mathematics (177 posts), Botany (190 posts), Zoology (187 posts), Hindi, English, Geography, History, Economics, Political Science, Commerce, as well as Sports Officer (187 posts) and Librarian (87 posts). The exam will be in two parts. The first part will consist of general knowledge and the second part will have subject-specific questions. Strict security arrangements will be in place at every centre. Candidates must arrive at the centre one hour before the exam.

Second phase on 27 July Exam centres are being set up in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Chambal. This recruitment process is considered crucial given the long-standing shortage of teachers in the state’s government colleges, especially vacancies in Science and Commerce subjects. The second phase will be held on 27 July.