MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2024: Important Update for Over 70,000 Candidates

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2024: Big Update The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the schedule for the Assistant Professor recruitment examination 2024. This examination will fill 1930 positions in government colleges.

IndoreMay 16, 2025 / 09:29 am

Patrika Desk

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2024 Big Update: The first phase of the MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2024 (MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2024 Big Update) will be held on 1 June.

1930 Positions to be Filled

This exam will fill a total of 1930 positions in the state’s government colleges. The commission has completed all preparations and is setting up centres in 10 major cities across the state. Over 70,000 candidates have applied for this recruitment process. The first phase includes 14 subjects, in addition to posts for Sports Officer and Librarian. According to the commission, admit cards will be issued to candidates from next week and can be downloaded from the official MPPSC website.

Recruitment for these posts in the first phase

The first phase, to be held on 1 June, will include examinations for Chemistry (199 posts), Physics (186 posts), Mathematics (177 posts), Botany (190 posts), Zoology (187 posts), Hindi, English, Geography, History, Economics, Political Science, Commerce, as well as Sports Officer (187 posts) and Librarian (87 posts). The exam will be in two parts. The first part will consist of general knowledge and the second part will have subject-specific questions. Strict security arrangements will be in place at every centre. Candidates must arrive at the centre one hour before the exam.

Second phase on 27 July

Exam centres are being set up in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Chambal. This recruitment process is considered crucial given the long-standing shortage of teachers in the state’s government colleges, especially vacancies in Science and Commerce subjects. The second phase will be held on 27 July.

