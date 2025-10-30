Madhya Pradesh: New Attendance System from November 1st in Municipal Corporations, Outsourced Staff Exempt

Image Source: Patrika
MP News: All offices of the Municipal Corporation will implement face attendance, meaning attendance will be marked only by showing one's face, starting November 1. This has been made mandatory at the state level. Machines for this have been installed in all zonal offices and the headquarters of the corporation, and a trial has been underway for a few days.
Two days ago, office superintendents and technical staff from the zonal offices were also trained on this system at the corporation headquarters. Outsourced employees have been exempted from face attendance. This clearly indicates that supporters of politicians will continue to receive salaries without working.
It is a common occurrence in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation that officials and employees disappear after marking their attendance. People seeking assistance are invariably told that the officer is not in the office at the moment.
The attendance process in the Municipal Corporation has been changed at the state level, and now employees and officials will have their attendance marked by showing their face. This process must be followed for both arrival and departure times. Fixed timings have also been set for arrival and departure. This is to ensure that officials and employees cannot leave the office after marking their attendance just once. If someone tries to mark attendance for leaving early, the machine will not function.
The machines provided to the corporation will only operate at the specific location for which their coordinates have been entered. Technical glitches are being rectified during the trial period. This attendance process is linked to an app called AadhaarBase. A machine named DataMini has been installed in every office. Once linked to the process, these machines will start functioning. Meanwhile, opposition has begun against the exemption of outsourced employees from face attendance.
