Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Indore

Madhya Pradesh: New Attendance System from November 1st in Municipal Corporations, Outsourced Staff Exempt

MP News: Attendance process in Municipal Corporation changed at the state level, now employees and officers will mark attendance based on facial recognition.

2 min read
Google source verification

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका

Image Source: Patrika

MP News: All offices of the Municipal Corporation will implement face attendance, meaning attendance will be marked only by showing one's face, starting November 1. This has been made mandatory at the state level. Machines for this have been installed in all zonal offices and the headquarters of the corporation, and a trial has been underway for a few days.

Two days ago, office superintendents and technical staff from the zonal offices were also trained on this system at the corporation headquarters. Outsourced employees have been exempted from face attendance. This clearly indicates that supporters of politicians will continue to receive salaries without working.

Attendance Process Changed

It is a common occurrence in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation that officials and employees disappear after marking their attendance. People seeking assistance are invariably told that the officer is not in the office at the moment.

The attendance process in the Municipal Corporation has been changed at the state level, and now employees and officials will have their attendance marked by showing their face. This process must be followed for both arrival and departure times. Fixed timings have also been set for arrival and departure. This is to ensure that officials and employees cannot leave the office after marking their attendance just once. If someone tries to mark attendance for leaving early, the machine will not function.

Machines Being Installed in Offices

The machines provided to the corporation will only operate at the specific location for which their coordinates have been entered. Technical glitches are being rectified during the trial period. This attendance process is linked to an app called AadhaarBase. A machine named DataMini has been installed in every office. Once linked to the process, these machines will start functioning. Meanwhile, opposition has begun against the exemption of outsourced employees from face attendance.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 10:48 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Madhya Pradesh: New Attendance System from November 1st in Municipal Corporations, Outsourced Staff Exempt

Big News

View All

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Adopts Calf, Makes Major Announcement for Cattle Rearers

CM Mohan Yadav held a calf in his lap and caressed it in Indore
Indore

Decorate streets and neighbourhoods, win prizes up to ₹1 lakh

Rangotsav 2025 diwali decoration rangoli competition mhow mp news
Indore

Metro to run between Indore and Pithampur, CM announces connection with this district too

Indore

IIT Indore to Expand with Rs 624 Crore Investment

IIT Indore
Education News

Doctors at Indore MY Hospital Save Youth After 3 Rods Pierce His Body

Indore MY Hospital doctors save youth from jaws of death (Photo Source: Patrika Input)
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.