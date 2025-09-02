No More Running Around for Degrees and Mark Sheets: New System Launched

MP News: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore is stepping into the digital age by digitising its 50-year-old records. The university has launched an initiative to convert its records, encompassing the degrees and mark sheets of lakhs of students who passed out between 1970 and 2020, into a digital format. This means that instead of gathering dust in cupboards, these documents will be available with a single click.