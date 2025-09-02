No More Running Around for Degrees and Mark Sheets: New System Launched

MP News: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore is stepping into the digital age by digitising its 50-year-old records. The university has launched an initiative to convert its records, encompassing the degrees and mark sheets of lakhs of students who passed out between 1970 and 2020, into a digital format. This means that instead of gathering dust in cupboards, these documents will be available with a single click.
In the first phase of this project, the academic data of approximately 8 lakh students is being digitised. The university has outsourced this work to an IT company. Notably, to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive records, the company has set up a temporary office within DAVV's Nalanda campus instead of taking the data elsewhere.
Following the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Higher Education Department instructed all universities to digitize their records. DAVV had already digitized the data of approximately 80,000 final-year undergraduate students last year.
“After the completion of digitization, students will be able to access their degrees and mark sheets instantly through DigiLocker. The IT company has been given two years to complete the work. DAVV will then have a 50-year digital data bank,” said Dr. Prajwal Khare, Registrar, DAVV.
The biggest benefit of this digitisation will be for the students. Their mark sheets and degrees will be linked to DigiLocker. This will allow them to instantly access their certificates for government jobs, higher education institutions, or admissions abroad. The data will include all major courses, such as BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, and MSc.