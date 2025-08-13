Over 7,000 Assistant Professor Vacancies in MP: When Will the Recruitment Happen?

The decline in the higher education system in Madhya Pradesh (MP) is not solely due to a lack of resources; a significant contributing factor is the massive shortage of teachers. While the MP government is actively establishing new colleges, it is failing to recruit the necessary professors to staff them. The figures are alarming: currently, there are approximately 7,000 vacant positions for Assistant Professors in the state. Over the past three years, a total of 16,289 positions have remained unfilled, with the government and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) managing to fill only 22%, or 3,599, of these positions.