Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for PM MITRA Park in Dhar

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has created a comprehensive development plan. Under this plan, various amenities will be developed within the park. In addition to establishing large company units, housing will also be built for officers and employees so that everyone can reside within the park. Market facilities will be provided to avoid the need for employees to travel outside for shopping. While individual units typically establish their own steam boiler plants, a common steam boiler plant will be constructed here to benefit all units.