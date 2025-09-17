Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Indore

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for PM MITRA Park in Dhar

This integrated park is expected to generate approximately 300,000 jobs.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

PM Modi in Dhar
PM Mitra Park in Dhar (Photo Source: Patrika)

PM Modi in Dhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the PM Mitra Park in Badnawar, Dhar, on Wednesday. The park will be developed as an integrated facility.

Approximately 114 units have been allocated land for the park, which will be developed across 2158 acres. As an integrated park, it will include housing for employees and officials, along with markets, schools, and a nearby hospital for their convenience.

The investment in the PM MITRA park will be ₹23,146 crore, and it will house 81 plug-and-play units. Additionally, it will feature a 20 MLD CITP and a 20 MLD WTP, a 10-megawatt solar plant, and a 220 KVA power substation.

MPIDC Develops Comprehensive Development Plan

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has created a comprehensive development plan. Under this plan, various amenities will be developed within the park. In addition to establishing large company units, housing will also be built for officers and employees so that everyone can reside within the park. Market facilities will be provided to avoid the need for employees to travel outside for shopping. While individual units typically establish their own steam boiler plants, a common steam boiler plant will be constructed here to benefit all units.

Benefits for Cotton Farmers

The integrated park will create a complete value chain from farm to fiber, factory, fashion, and foreign markets. Previously, due to the closure of textile mills in the state, farmers had to sell their cotton to industries in South India or Gujarat, incurring additional logistical costs. The establishment of the textile industry in Dhar will facilitate easier and more profitable cotton sales. The PM MITRA park is expected to generate approximately 300,000 jobs.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Updated on:

17 Sept 2025 08:50 am

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 08:36 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for PM MITRA Park in Dhar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.