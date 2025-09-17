Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for PM MITRA Park in Dhar

PM Modi in Dhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the PM Mitra Park in Badnawar, Dhar, on Wednesday. The park will be developed as an integrated facility.
Approximately 114 units have been allocated land for the park, which will be developed across 2158 acres. As an integrated park, it will include housing for employees and officials, along with markets, schools, and a nearby hospital for their convenience.
The investment in the PM MITRA park will be ₹23,146 crore, and it will house 81 plug-and-play units. Additionally, it will feature a 20 MLD CITP and a 20 MLD WTP, a 10-megawatt solar plant, and a 220 KVA power substation.
The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has created a comprehensive development plan. Under this plan, various amenities will be developed within the park. In addition to establishing large company units, housing will also be built for officers and employees so that everyone can reside within the park. Market facilities will be provided to avoid the need for employees to travel outside for shopping. While individual units typically establish their own steam boiler plants, a common steam boiler plant will be constructed here to benefit all units.
The integrated park will create a complete value chain from farm to fiber, factory, fashion, and foreign markets. Previously, due to the closure of textile mills in the state, farmers had to sell their cotton to industries in South India or Gujarat, incurring additional logistical costs. The establishment of the textile industry in Dhar will facilitate easier and more profitable cotton sales. The PM MITRA park is expected to generate approximately 300,000 jobs.