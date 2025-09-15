SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Indore

MP News: Bribery cases in Madhya Pradesh show no signs of abating. The Lokayukta regularly catches officers and employees red-handed while accepting bribes. A similar case has emerged from Indore. The Lokayukta has apprehended an Sub-Inspector while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh.
Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay explained that the applicant, Santosh Kumar Tomar, residing in Scheme Number 51, Sangam Nagar, is a manager at X Captain Security Services. His father is the company's operator. Accused Dharmendra Rajput had threatened to falsely implicate Ramchandra Singh Tomar in a murder case at Azad Nagar police station and demanded a bribe from the applicant.
When the applicant refused to pay, his father was implicated. The SI demanded a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh in exchange for not taking further action against his father and for assistance. Following this, applicant Santosh filed a complaint with the Lokayukta.
The Lokayukta verified the complaint and found it to be true. On Monday, the Lokayukta took action and caught SI Dharmendra Rajput red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. Proceedings are underway against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.