Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Indore

SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Indore

MP News: The Lokayukta in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has caught a Sub-Inspector (SI) red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

indore news

MP News: Bribery cases in Madhya Pradesh show no signs of abating. The Lokayukta regularly catches officers and employees red-handed while accepting bribes. A similar case has emerged from Indore. The Lokayukta has apprehended an Sub-Inspector while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh.

Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay explained that the applicant, Santosh Kumar Tomar, residing in Scheme Number 51, Sangam Nagar, is a manager at X Captain Security Services. His father is the company's operator. Accused Dharmendra Rajput had threatened to falsely implicate Ramchandra Singh Tomar in a murder case at Azad Nagar police station and demanded a bribe from the applicant.

SI Demanded a Bribe of ₹1.50 Lakh

When the applicant refused to pay, his father was implicated. The SI demanded a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh in exchange for not taking further action against his father and for assistance. Following this, applicant Santosh filed a complaint with the Lokayukta.

SI Caught Accepting a Bribe of ₹1 Lakh

The Lokayukta verified the complaint and found it to be true. On Monday, the Lokayukta took action and caught SI Dharmendra Rajput red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. Proceedings are underway against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 03:54 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.