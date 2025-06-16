script‘Sonam’ Turns Unfaithful… Wedding Ad Goes Viral on Social Media | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Indore

‘Sonam’ Turns Unfaithful… Wedding Ad Goes Viral on Social Media

This advertisement, currently viral on social media, originates from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

IndoreJun 16, 2025 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Photo Source: Patrika

Photo Source: Patrika

MP News: New revelations are emerging daily in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a transport businessman from Indore. Police have arrested five accused, including Sonam, from Indore, Ghazipur, and Bina. An SIT is investigating the case. The accused are repeatedly changing their statements. As crucial evidence remains elusive, an SIT team is conducting a parallel technical investigation.
Meanwhile, a social media post is going viral. In this post, a bride and groom have advertised their wedding in a newspaper, inviting objections within seven days.

Advertisement Placed in Indore

The advertisement going viral on social media is from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The post is attracting numerous comments. The advertisement reads: ‘We, Rahul, son of Lakshmichand Rajwani, resident of 89-90, Ashok Nagar, Indore, and Pinki Thakur, daughter of Kishanchand Thakur, resident of Indralok Colony, Indore, hereby inform that our engagement has taken place and we are about to enter into wedlock. If anyone has any objection in this regard, please inform in writing within seven days to the following address: Rahul, son of Lakshmichand Rajwani, 101, Ravi Ratan Palace, First Floor, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.’

Public Comments

One user commented, ‘Previously, such public notices were given during property purchases. Now, see how much trust remains in the world.’ Another user wrote, ‘Only six days left for anyone in their group to object to this wedding.’

News / Indore / ‘Sonam’ Turns Unfaithful… Wedding Ad Goes Viral on Social Media

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

World

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

in 1 hour

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

1 hour ago

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

2 hours ago

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

Hardoi

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

in 2 hours

Latest Indore

Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Set This ‘Condition’ Before Getting Intimate with Raja

News

Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Set This ‘Condition’ Before Getting Intimate with Raja

2 days ago

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

News

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

4 days ago

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

4 days ago

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

News

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.