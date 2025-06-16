‘Sonam’ Turns Unfaithful… Wedding Ad Goes Viral on Social Media

Meanwhile, a social media post is going viral. In this post, a bride and groom have advertised their wedding in a newspaper, inviting objections within seven days. Advertisement Placed in Indore The advertisement going viral on social media is from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The post is attracting numerous comments. The advertisement reads: ‘We, Rahul, son of Lakshmichand Rajwani, resident of 89-90, Ashok Nagar, Indore, and Pinki Thakur, daughter of Kishanchand Thakur, resident of Indralok Colony, Indore, hereby inform that our engagement has taken place and we are about to enter into wedlock. If anyone has any objection in this regard, please inform in writing within seven days to the following address: Rahul, son of Lakshmichand Rajwani, 101, Ravi Ratan Palace, First Floor, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.’

Public Comments One user commented, ‘Previously, such public notices were given during property purchases. Now, see how much trust remains in the world.’ Another user wrote, ‘Only six days left for anyone in their group to object to this wedding.’