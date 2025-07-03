Teacher App Attendance Failure In Madhya Pradesh: Will Salaries Be Cut?

Salary Deductions There are 6557 teachers in Indore district. This app will be linked to the MIS portal in the coming days. If the app continues to malfunction, the salaries of many teachers will be deducted. This has caused considerable anxiety among teachers, and the teachers’ union is demanding the installation of thumb impression machines instead of the app. The district education office did not have access to the e-attendance data on the app even by 2 July, preventing officials from providing information on how many teachers marked their attendance through the app in the first two days.

Half-Day Instructions The timings for government schools have been set from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm. Attendance on the app is valid between 8:00 am and 10:30 am. Attendance registered after this time will be considered a half-day. The out-time is being recorded between 5:00 pm and 5:30 pm. Teachers in rural areas are facing more difficulties with the app-based attendance system than those in urban areas. Many villages in the Manpur and Sanwer development blocks experience network issues.

Situation in Schools Utkarsh Vidyalaya Shaskiya Bal Vinay Mandir On the first day, many teachers could not register their attendance. Some downloaded the app but faced password-related issues. For some teachers, the app did not open even after completing the entire process. Principal Pooja Saxena stated that there were initial difficulties, but the app is good.

Swami Vivekananda Adarsh Vidyalaya Teachers who marked their entry in the morning could not mark their exit in the evening due to the web page being inaccessible. Principal Manoj Khopkar stated that his attendance was marked on 1 July, but he faced difficulties on 2 July. Many teachers were able to mark their attendance around 11:00 am.

Initial Problems – Even after the app opened in the morning, attendance could not be marked. – Difficulties in marking e-attendance on the app persisted for an hour after the exit time in the evening.

– Many senior teachers are not comfortable using Android phones. – Internet connectivity issues are expected in rural areas. – Objection: Implementation should not have happened before resolution. Regarding the e-attendance system, the teachers’ union stated that they are not opposing the system, but resolving the ground-level issues before implementation is necessary. Harish Boyat, the union’s patron, and Praveen Yadav, the district president, stated that thumb impression machines could also be installed in schools. They will also submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

“This is a new system, which all teachers are adopting. Initially, complaints were received from several places that the app was not opening. We have told the teachers to uninstall and reinstall the app. This will make it work correctly. It is still early days, so we haven’t got access to view the attendance yet.” – Narendra Jain, Additional District Project Coordinator, Indore