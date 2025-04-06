Teenager Dies of Heart Attack a Day Before 18th Birthday

The incident is reported from the Dwarkapuri area. 18-year-old Arjun suddenly fell ill on Saturday night. His family took him to a private hospital, from where doctors, citing his critical condition, referred him to MY Hospital. He was declared dead shortly after treatment began. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Arjun’s maternal uncle stated that around 3 am, Arjun began experiencing severe palpitations followed by intense chest pain. Everyone was asleep at the time. When Arjun’s condition suddenly deteriorated, his family rushed him to the hospital.