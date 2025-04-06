Teenager Dies of Heart Attack a Day Before 18th Birthday

The incident is reported from the Dwarkapuri area. 18-year-old Arjun suddenly fell ill on Saturday night. His family took him to a private hospital, from where doctors, citing his critical condition, referred him to MY Hospital. He was declared dead shortly after treatment began. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.
Arjun’s maternal uncle stated that around 3 am, Arjun began experiencing severe palpitations followed by intense chest pain. Everyone was asleep at the time. When Arjun’s condition suddenly deteriorated, his family rushed him to the hospital.
Family from Panna District The family is from Panna district. The father, Jawahar, is a vegetable vendor. Arjun was studying in his first year in Indore. The student’s family includes his parents and an elder sister, who is married.