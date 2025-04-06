scriptTeenager Dies of Heart Attack a Day Before 18th Birthday | Latest News | Patrika News
Indore

Teenager Dies of Heart Attack a Day Before 18th Birthday

MP News: An 18-year-old boy from Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, died of a heart attack a day before his birthday.

Apr 06, 2025

Patrika Desk

MP News: A shocking incident has come to light from Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh. An 18-year-old boy died of a heart attack a day before his birthday. Late at night, the student suddenly experienced severe chest pain and palpitations. His family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.
The incident is reported from the Dwarkapuri area. 18-year-old Arjun suddenly fell ill on Saturday night. His family took him to a private hospital, from where doctors, citing his critical condition, referred him to MY Hospital. He was declared dead shortly after treatment began. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.
Arjun’s maternal uncle stated that around 3 am, Arjun began experiencing severe palpitations followed by intense chest pain. Everyone was asleep at the time. When Arjun’s condition suddenly deteriorated, his family rushed him to the hospital.

Family from Panna District

The family is from Panna district. The father, Jawahar, is a vegetable vendor. Arjun was studying in his first year in Indore. The student’s family includes his parents and an elder sister, who is married.

