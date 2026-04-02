Women Take to Streets with Sticks, Block Highway, Administration Intervenes

Women Take to the Streets with Sticks to Protest Liquor Shop (Photo Source: Input)
MP News: In the Mahugaon area of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, the protest against a proposed liquor shop has escalated. Around 10 PM, residents, particularly women, armed with sticks stopped a container carrying materials for the shop in the middle of the road and staged a road blockade on the Mhow-Neemuch highway. This led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road and created an atmosphere of chaos in the area.
The women alleged that they had previously submitted an application to the administration requesting that the liquor shop not be opened near a school and a temple. Despite this, preparations were underway to open the shop at night. Angered by this, the women took to the streets.
Upon receiving information, SDOP Lalit Singh Sikarwar arrived at the scene with police force. He stated that an empty container had arrived at the proposed site, which led residents to suspect it contained liquor, sparking the protest. The police managed to clear the blockade around 10:45 PM after persuasion, but the women remained at the spot.
Women from the Chinar Valley and Aditi Vihar areas had already been protesting against the liquor shop. Previously, residents had even dug potholes on the road leading to the proposed site. On Monday night, local MLA Usha Thakur also arrived at the scene and discussed the matter with the women after performing a puja at the Shiv temple. The women expressed their opposition to the shop, highlighting its proximity to a school, temple, and residential colonies.
On Tuesday evening, SDM Rakesh Parmar also visited the site and inspected the land. Residents informed him about the sensitivity of the area. The administration is also exploring the possibility of an alternative location and has stated that a land survey will be conducted on April 2.
Residents and women have made it clear that the liquor shop will not be allowed to open near colonies and religious places under any circumstances. They have warned of intensifying their agitation.
- The protest against the proposed liquor shop in the Mahugaon area intensified, with the situation quickly becoming volatile.
- Local women stopped a container carrying liquor for the shop in the middle of the road using sticks and batons, causing a blockade on the Mhow-Neemuch highway.
- The road closure resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides, creating an atmosphere of chaos.
- Women alleged that they had previously informed the administration via an application that a school and a temple were located near the proposed shop and requested that it not be permitted. Despite this, preparations were being made to open the shop.
- Administrative officials who arrived at the scene assured the women that the liquor shop would be shifted to an alternative location, after which the women ended their protest, and traffic flow was restored.
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