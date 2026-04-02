Women Take to Streets with Sticks, Block Highway, Administration Intervenes

MP News: In the Mahugaon area of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, the protest against a proposed liquor shop has escalated. Around 10 PM, residents, particularly women, armed with sticks stopped a container carrying materials for the shop in the middle of the road and staged a road blockade on the Mhow-Neemuch highway. This led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road and created an atmosphere of chaos in the area.