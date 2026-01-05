Madhya Pradesh: This City to Expand, Incorporating 17 Villages and Widening Roads Up to 30 Metres

Itarsi city expansion plan (Photo: Patrika.com)
City Expansion Plan: The city expansion plan had been shelved for eight years. Work on the plan began with the widening of the Master Plan road from RMS Chowk to Janata Talkies. Additionally, a bus stand was constructed in Old Itarsi. If the Municipality and administration construct all the roads included in the 156-page Master Plan according to the prescribed standards, the roads will be widened to between 12 and 24 metres. However, even 20 per cent of the work on the Master Plan has not been completed yet.
The Master Plan for Itarsi was approved by the Urban Development and Housing Department, Mantralaya, Vallabh Bhawan, Bhopal, on October 19, 2016, under Section 19(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1973. Following this, the notification was published in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette on October 28, 2016. Despite this, work on the approved Master Plan is progressing at a slow pace.
If work is carried out on the plan, the grain market and the vegetable and fruit market will be located opposite the Agricultural Produce Market. Notably, a market is already ready within the premises of the Agricultural Produce Market. The timber trade will take place in the Kheda area. Forwarding agencies and auto parts will be in the Transport Nagar. The Indian Oil depot will be outside the city. The wholesale market and building material trade will be in the Kheda Investment Unit.
According to the proposed plan, the width of the road from the station to Gandhi Ground will be 22 metres, from Vishwanath Talkies to Surajganj 12 metres, Mahatma Gandhi Marg Jaystambh 15 metres, Rituraj Talkies to Nala Mohalla 18 metres, from the bridge to beyond the station 24 metres, and the route from the railway station behind Raj Talkies will be 12 metres wide. Currently, the width of all these roads is approximately half, which causes traffic congestion.
The appearance of the pond adjacent to the Kheda Industrial Area is set to change. This work is being done under the AMRUT scheme, with an expenditure of ₹1.5 crore. The pond being developed and beautified in Kheda Ward No. 09 will create a new picnic spot in this area. Project In-charge Mayank Arora stated that Kheda Pond is being beautified under the AMRUT scheme. It is being developed for ₹1.5 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme for Kheda. The pond is located near the industrial area. The old pond has been excavated and deepened, and a cement wall is now being constructed. A pathway will also be built all around, and benches will be installed. There will also be attractive streetlights. It is being developed as a picnic spot.
According to the Municipality's city expansion plan, 17 villages connected to the city are to be included in the city. Their total investment area is 11,999 hectares. According to information, the villages to be included in the city from the Municipality's urban limit area are Raisalpur, Sonasanvari, Dhokheda, Sankheda, Somalwada, Ghatli, Jujharpur, Gachitaronda, Pathrota, Bhatti, Dhurpan, Bhilakhedi Bagniya, Bortalai, Dehari, and Mehragaon.
