Madhya Pradesh: This City to Expand, Incorporating 17 Villages and Widening Roads Up to 30 Metres

The appearance of the pond adjacent to the Kheda Industrial Area is set to change. This work is being done under the AMRUT scheme, with an expenditure of ₹1.5 crore. The pond being developed and beautified in Kheda Ward No. 09 will create a new picnic spot in this area. Project In-charge Mayank Arora stated that Kheda Pond is being beautified under the AMRUT scheme. It is being developed for ₹1.5 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme for Kheda. The pond is located near the industrial area. The old pond has been excavated and deepened, and a cement wall is now being constructed. A pathway will also be built all around, and benches will be installed. There will also be attractive streetlights. It is being developed as a picnic spot.