MP News: Work begins on 130 km rail line worth Rs 2500 crore, featuring 4 tunnels and 361 bridges

Railway Line Construction: Following the Bhopal-Itarsi route, construction work for a third railway line between Itarsi and Amla is progressing rapidly. A soil base is being prepared for laying the third railway line in the 130 km stretch between Amla and Itarsi, after which further work will commence.
Land acquisition delays in the Narmadapuram and Betul districts caused a late start to the construction work on the Itarsi-Amla (Itarsi-Amla third railway line) section. For the third railway line project, 16.036 hectares of land belonging to 290 farmers across 40 villages in three tehsils of Betul district has been acquired. Once the third railway line is completed, rail traffic is expected to improve significantly. Notably, the ghat section on this rail route also causes traffic disruptions, and the construction of the third line is anticipated to alleviate these issues.
For the third line, a total of 1.40 km of tunnels will be constructed at four locations in the Maramjhiri-Dharakhoh ghat section. The third line is to be laid over a length of 267 kilometers between Itarsi and Nagpur, passing through 27 railway stations. Additionally, 361 bridges and culverts will be constructed.
The work on laying the third line from Bhopal to Itarsi is almost complete. Indian Railways is undertaking the construction of the third line between Itarsi and Nagpur. The project is estimated to cost ₹2525.73 crore. Currently, the soil base for the third line is being prepared parallel to the existing railway line.
Currently, Indian Railways has only two lines on the Nagpur-Itarsi section, which are used for operating both passenger and goods trains. To facilitate the movement of passenger trains, goods trains are often halted for hours at various points. The third line is being laid to address these very problems, ensuring that goods trains do not have to be stopped for passenger trains, allowing both to reach their destinations on time. (MP News)
Construction work is underway to improve rail traffic. Following the completion of the third line between Bhopal and Itarsi, work on the third railway line between Itarsi and Nagpur is also being carried out. – Naval Agarwal, PRO, Bhopal Railway Division
