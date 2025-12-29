MP News: Work begins on 130 km rail line worth Rs 2500 crore, featuring 4 tunnels and 361 bridges

Land acquisition delays in the Narmadapuram and Betul districts caused a late start to the construction work on the Itarsi-Amla (Itarsi-Amla third railway line) section. For the third railway line project, 16.036 hectares of land belonging to 290 farmers across 40 villages in three tehsils of Betul district has been acquired. Once the third railway line is completed, rail traffic is expected to improve significantly. Notably, the ghat section on this rail route also causes traffic disruptions, and the construction of the third line is anticipated to alleviate these issues.