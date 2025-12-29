29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Itarsi

MP News: Work begins on 130 km rail line worth Rs 2500 crore, featuring 4 tunnels and 361 bridges

Madhya Pradesh News: Construction of the 267 km long third railway line, costing over ₹2500 crore, is progressing rapidly. An earth base is being prepared for this, which will include the construction of four tunnels and 361 bridges and culverts.

2 min read
Google source verification

Itarsi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Itarsi-Amla third railway line construction earth base prepared mp news

Railway Line Construction: Following the Bhopal-Itarsi route, construction work for a third railway line between Itarsi and Amla is progressing rapidly. A soil base is being prepared for laying the third railway line in the 130 km stretch between Amla and Itarsi, after which further work will commence.

16 Hectares of Land Acquired from 40 Villages

Land acquisition delays in the Narmadapuram and Betul districts caused a late start to the construction work on the Itarsi-Amla (Itarsi-Amla third railway line) section. For the third railway line project, 16.036 hectares of land belonging to 290 farmers across 40 villages in three tehsils of Betul district has been acquired. Once the third railway line is completed, rail traffic is expected to improve significantly. Notably, the ghat section on this rail route also causes traffic disruptions, and the construction of the third line is anticipated to alleviate these issues.

Tunnels to be Constructed at Four Locations

For the third line, a total of 1.40 km of tunnels will be constructed at four locations in the Maramjhiri-Dharakhoh ghat section. The third line is to be laid over a length of 267 kilometers between Itarsi and Nagpur, passing through 27 railway stations. Additionally, 361 bridges and culverts will be constructed.

Project to Cost Over ₹2525 Crore

The work on laying the third line from Bhopal to Itarsi is almost complete. Indian Railways is undertaking the construction of the third line between Itarsi and Nagpur. The project is estimated to cost ₹2525.73 crore. Currently, the soil base for the third line is being prepared parallel to the existing railway line.

Necessity of the Third Line

Currently, Indian Railways has only two lines on the Nagpur-Itarsi section, which are used for operating both passenger and goods trains. To facilitate the movement of passenger trains, goods trains are often halted for hours at various points. The third line is being laid to address these very problems, ensuring that goods trains do not have to be stopped for passenger trains, allowing both to reach their destinations on time. (MP News)

Rail Traffic to Improve

Construction work is underway to improve rail traffic. Following the completion of the third line between Bhopal and Itarsi, work on the third railway line between Itarsi and Nagpur is also being carried out. – Naval Agarwal, PRO, Bhopal Railway Division

```

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 09:14 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Itarsi / MP News: Work begins on 130 km rail line worth Rs 2500 crore, featuring 4 tunnels and 361 bridges

Big News

View All

Itarsi

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Pooja Special Train to Halt at 24 Stations Across Three States

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Itarsi

MP School Announces 10-Day Holiday: Reason Revealed

school holidays
Itarsi

Summer special trains to run through MP stations; read full timetable here

summer special trains will pass through these railway stations of mp
News Bulletin

Work on MP’s 267-km new rail line underway, land taken from 40 villages

Special

17 MP Villages to be Incorporated into City Limits under New Master Plan

master plan
Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.