Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Itarsi

MP School Announces 10-Day Holiday: Reason Revealed

School Holiday: A school in Pathrota, Itarsi district, Madhya Pradesh has declared a 10-day holiday.

Itarsi

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

school holidays
Patrika (Photo source: Social media)

School Holidays: A 10-day holiday has been declared at a school located in Pathrota, Itarsi district, Madhya Pradesh. This school holiday has been declared following the fear of a leopard attack.

People terrified by the movement of a female leopard

In fact, people are terrified by the movement of a female leopard in the Power Grid complex in Pathrota, Itarsi. People say that the female leopard appears aggressive due to the death of her cub. People say that she may attack them. Due to this fear among the people, the management of Shri Tagore Vidya Mandir School, located in the Power Grid Pathrota complex, has declared a holiday from 4 September to 13 September.

Forest department will conduct rescue operation; school will resume regularly thereafter

The principal said that if the Madhya Pradesh (मप्र) Forest Department (MP Forest Department) rescues the leopard in the meantime, the school will be operated regularly. To avoid loss of studies during the holidays, online classes will be conducted for all students.

Bina Kakde, School Principal

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 10:13 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Itarsi / MP School Announces 10-Day Holiday: Reason Revealed
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.