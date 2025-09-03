MP School Announces 10-Day Holiday: Reason Revealed

School Holidays: A 10-day holiday has been declared at a school located in Pathrota, Itarsi district, Madhya Pradesh. This school holiday has been declared following the fear of a leopard attack.
In fact, people are terrified by the movement of a female leopard in the Power Grid complex in Pathrota, Itarsi. People say that the female leopard appears aggressive due to the death of her cub. People say that she may attack them. Due to this fear among the people, the management of Shri Tagore Vidya Mandir School, located in the Power Grid Pathrota complex, has declared a holiday from 4 September to 13 September.
The principal said that if the Madhya Pradesh (मप्र) Forest Department (MP Forest Department) rescues the leopard in the meantime, the school will be operated regularly. To avoid loss of studies during the holidays, online classes will be conducted for all students.
Bina Kakde, School Principal