MP School Announces 10-Day Holiday: Reason Revealed

In fact, people are terrified by the movement of a female leopard in the Power Grid complex in Pathrota, Itarsi. People say that the female leopard appears aggressive due to the death of her cub. People say that she may attack them. Due to this fear among the people, the management of Shri Tagore Vidya Mandir School, located in the Power Grid Pathrota complex, has declared a holiday from 4 September to 13 September.