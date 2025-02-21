scriptWork on MP’s 267-km new rail line underway, land taken from 40 villages | Work on MP&#39;s 267-km new rail line underway, land taken from 40 villages | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Work on MP’s 267-km new rail line underway, land taken from 40 villages

Land acquisition has been carried out for the third rail line project affecting 290 farmers across 40 villages in 3 tehsils of Betul district. A total of 16.036 hectares of land has been acquired.

ItarsiFeb 21, 2025 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

MP News: Construction of a third railway line between Itarsi and Amla has commenced, following the completion of the Bhopal-Itarsi section. The project involves laying a 130 km third rail line between Amla and Itarsi, with groundwork currently underway to prepare the soil base for track laying.
Delays in land acquisition in Narmadapuram and Betul districts caused a postponement in the commencement of construction on the Itarsi-Amla section.

The third railway line project required the acquisition of 16.036 hectares of land from 290 farmers across 40 villages in three tehsils of Betul district.
Completion of this third railway line is expected to significantly improve rail traffic. The current route includes a challenging Ghat section, which currently causes considerable traffic congestion.

Four Tunnels Planned

The third line will include four tunnels totaling 1.40 km in length within the Maramjhiri-Dharakhoh Ghat section. The project involves laying a 267 km third line between Itarsi and Nagpur, encompassing 27 stations and the construction of 361 bridges and culverts.
Underpasses have already been constructed at Peepaldhana and Maramjhiri on the Itarsi-Betul route as part of this project.

Two bypass tracks, one up and one down, have been completed between Pawarkheda and Jujharpur. The railway has invested approximately ₹600 crore in both projects.
To prevent soil erosion and collapse along the bypass track connecting Jujharpur via Khedra, a protective wall is being constructed using stones bound with iron wire.

It is noteworthy that heavy rainfall last year caused significant soil erosion and subsidence around both bypass tracks, creating large gaps and tilting some overhead electric line poles.

The Need for a Third Line

Currently, the Nagpur-Itarsi section has only two railway lines, accommodating both passenger and freight trains. To accommodate passenger trains, freight trains are often halted for extended periods.
The third line aims to alleviate this issue, ensuring timely movement of both passenger and freight trains without the need for frequent halts.

Project Cost Exceeds ₹2000 Crore

The construction of the third line between Bhopal and Itarsi is nearing completion. Work is now underway on the Itarsi-Nagpur section, with an estimated project cost of ₹2525.73 crore. The new line will run parallel to the existing railway lines.

News / Special / Work on MP’s 267-km new rail line underway, land taken from 40 villages

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

New twist in DSP and woman constable’s obscene swimming pool video case

Special

New twist in DSP and woman constable’s obscene swimming pool video case

in 5 hours

Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

UP News

Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

in 2 hours

Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

World

Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

in 40 minutes

Maha Kumbh Mela-Bound Car Crash Kills Six, Decapitates Woman

UP News

Maha Kumbh Mela-Bound Car Crash Kills Six, Decapitates Woman

in 5 hours

Latest Special

New twist in DSP and woman constable’s obscene swimming pool video case

Special

New twist in DSP and woman constable’s obscene swimming pool video case

in 5 hours

Jabalpur medical to get MRI and CT scan machines, all tests free

Special

Jabalpur medical to get MRI and CT scan machines, all tests free

in 2 hours

Jaipur: Patel Nagar Housing Scheme Lottery To Be Announced After Govind Vihar, Atal Vihar

Special

Jaipur: Patel Nagar Housing Scheme Lottery To Be Announced After Govind Vihar, Atal Vihar

in 2 hours

Khatu Shyam Fair 2025: New Traffic Route Announced

Special

Khatu Shyam Fair 2025: New Traffic Route Announced

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.