Cloudy skies and thunderstorms to persist until 25 May, with winds gusting up to 40 kmph
Cloudy skies and thunderstorms to persist until 25 May, with winds gusting up to 40 kmph

Weather News: Unsettled weather conditions prevail due to cyclonic circulation. Cloudy skies, rain, and gusty winds are being experienced. In Jabalpur, cloudy conditions persisted throughout Thursday.

JabalpurMay 23, 2025 / 11:51 am

Patrika Desk

Weather news: Due to cyclonic circulation, the weather has turned erratic. There is a spell of cloud, rain, and wind. On Thursday, Jabalpur experienced cloudy skies from morning. In the afternoon, a storm with winds gusting at 30-40 km per hour disrupted daily life. Trees fell in several parts of the city. However, due to the strong winds and clouds, the temperature dropped, and the weather became pleasant in the evening. According to the Meteorological Department, similar weather conditions will prevail in the state for the next three days. Nautapa will begin on 25 May. Until then, the spell of clouds and rain will continue. After that, the sun’s intensity will increase until 2 June.

Weather news: Impact of La Niña

According to the Meteorological Department, the impact of the La Niña cyclonic storm is currently being observed. Several cyclonic wind systems are active over northeastern Rajasthan, southern Haryana, central Pakistan, and towards Bengal. Due to these, a trough has formed from North India to Bangladesh. The cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea transforming into a low-pressure area on Thursday will accelerate rainfall activities.
Weather news: Temperature Plunges 4 Degrees Below Normal

Cloudy conditions prevailed throughout Thursday. Due to strong winds, the maximum temperature for the day dropped to 36.8 degrees Celsius. This was four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at night was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius. This was also four degrees below normal.

