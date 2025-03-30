Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

According to the Meteorological Department, a further drop of 1-2 degrees in temperature is possible in the next 24 hours in Jabalpur and other districts of the division. However, due to the activities of the Western Disturbance on April 1st, there is a possibility of rain (Rain Alert) in the division. There is also a forecast of hail (Hailstorm) in Khandwa, Burhanpur, and Harda.

Continuous Temperature Fluctuations – On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 16.9 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, these were recorded as 39.5 degrees and 18 degrees respectively. On Friday, the maximum temperature dropped to 38.3 degrees. The minimum night temperature increased to 19.5 degrees. On Saturday, the maximum daytime temperature fell again, recording 35 degrees, one degree below normal. The minimum temperature also dropped considerably, reaching 17.4 degrees.