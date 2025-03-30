scriptHeavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP | Latest News | Patrika News
Jabalpur

Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

MP Weather: According to the meteorological department, the temperature in Jabalpur and other districts of the division may fall by another 1-2 degrees in the next 24 hours. However, rain is likely in the division on April 1 due to the activities of a western disturbance.

JabalpurMar 30, 2025 / 10:36 am

Patrika Desk

MP Weather

MP Weather

MP Weather: Fluctuations in weather continue. Due to the effect of a Western Disturbance and increased wind speed, Jabalpur saw a drop in daytime temperatures on Saturday. The maximum temperature was 35 degrees Celsius, the first time it fell below 38 degrees in the last three days. Night-time temperatures also dropped by more than two degrees.
According to the Meteorological Department, a further drop of 1-2 degrees in temperature is possible in the next 24 hours in Jabalpur and other districts of the division. However, due to the activities of the Western Disturbance on April 1st, there is a possibility of rain (Rain Alert) in the division. There is also a forecast of hail (Hailstorm) in Khandwa, Burhanpur, and Harda.
Continuous Temperature Fluctuations – On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 16.9 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, these were recorded as 39.5 degrees and 18 degrees respectively. On Friday, the maximum temperature dropped to 38.3 degrees. The minimum night temperature increased to 19.5 degrees. On Saturday, the maximum daytime temperature fell again, recording 35 degrees, one degree below normal. The minimum temperature also dropped considerably, reaching 17.4 degrees.

Western Disturbance May Disrupt Weather

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather may deteriorate from April 1st due to the Western Disturbance. The system is currently active over Afghanistan and is moving forward. Its impact may continue the trend of falling temperatures. From April 1st, this system may affect Jabalpur and other districts of the division. This may lead to drizzle or light rain. There is also a possibility of hail in Khandwa, Burhanpur, and Harda.

News / Jabalpur / Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

Jabalpur

Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

in 4 hours

IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes

Sports

IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes

in 4 hours

March Closing: Offices to remain open on March 30 and 31; holiday cancelled, extra charges apply

Raipur

March Closing: Offices to remain open on March 30 and 31; holiday cancelled, extra charges apply

in 4 hours

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

Special

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

21 hours ago

Latest Jabalpur

MP High Court's Significant Ruling on Dismissal of Government Employees with More Than Two Children

News

MP High Court's Significant Ruling on Dismissal of Government Employees with More Than Two Children

2 weeks ago

Jabalpur medical to get MRI and CT scan machines, all tests free

News

Jabalpur medical to get MRI and CT scan machines, all tests free

1 month ago

Sex Racket Busted at Spa Centre: 7 Women, 3 Men Arrested

News

Sex Racket Busted at Spa Centre: 7 Women, 3 Men Arrested

2 months ago

Jabalpur to Develop New Colonies and Roads to Address Population Growth

News

Jabalpur to Develop New Colonies and Roads to Address Population Growth

2 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.