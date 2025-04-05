Jabalpur: High Court Quashes Bhoj Open University Appointments Including Professor, Recruitment to Restart

Bhoj Open University: Experts Not Included in Selection Committee The Madhya Pradesh government and the Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Bhopal, challenged a single bench order that had overturned the cancellation of appointments deemed fraudulent following an investigation. The division bench heard an appeal arguing that vacancies for professors, assistant professors, and other posts were advertised in 2015. During the selection process, subject matter experts were not included in the selection committee. The Madhya Pradesh government and the Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Bhopal, challenged a single bench order that had overturned the cancellation of appointments deemed fraudulent following an investigation. The division bench heard an appeal arguing that vacancies for professors, assistant professors, and other posts were advertised in 2015. During the selection process, subject matter experts were not included in the selection committee.

Bhoj Open University: Bias and Favoritism Shown Experts from other subjects were called for the selection of some subjects, which was illegal. The selection committee did not adhere to the criteria set by the UGC. The committee did not thoroughly scrutinise the academic records of each applicant. Some columns of marks were left blank by the committee without any explanation. By giving top marks to candidates in the interview, other eligible candidates with better academic records were ignored, showing favouritism.