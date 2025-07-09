Jabalpur's Dumna Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Panic Ensues

Dumana Airport Bomb Threat: A sensational case of a bomb threat against Dumna Airport in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) has emerged. This is the second such threat in eight days, following similar threats to Indore and Bhopal airports. The airport authority received an email containing the threat, causing panic among airport administration and security agencies. An FIR has been filed with the Khamaria police station. The investigation is underway.
The email, sent from an ID named Imam Hussain Ali, listed 10 passengers allegedly carrying RDX. The email stated: ‘Four RDX 800 base fuses have been deliberately doped in small quantities to reduce the impact and avoid casualties.’ Following the threat, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), police, and CISF teams conducted a thorough search of the airport premises.
Despite a thorough search, no suspicious objects or explosives were found. Khamaria police station has registered a case against an unknown accused and launched an investigation. The police and cyber cell are investigating the source and motive behind the threatening email. This incident is considered part of a recent series of hoax bomb threats targeting various airports across the country.