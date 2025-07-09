Jabalpur's Dumna Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Panic Ensues

Dumana Airport Bomb Threat: A sensational case of a bomb threat against Dumna Airport in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) has emerged. This is the second such threat in eight days, following similar threats to Indore and Bhopal airports. The airport authority received an email containing the threat, causing panic among airport administration and security agencies. An FIR has been filed with the Khamaria police station. The investigation is underway.