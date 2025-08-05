5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jabalpur

Milk Prices Surge in MP, Exceeding ₹70 per Litre

MP News: Milk prices in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh have suddenly increased by ₹2-₹3 per litre. Milk is now being sold at prices ranging from ₹68 to ₹73 per litre.

Jabalpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Milk Price Hike
Milk price hike (Photo source: AI-generated)

MP News: Milk prices in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have suddenly increased by ₹2 to ₹3 per litre. Milk is now being sold at prices ranging from ₹68 to ₹73 per litre. This unjustified price hike will directly impact the budgets of ordinary citizens. For example, a household previously spending ₹2100 per month on milk will now have to pay ₹2160 to ₹2190. Many dairy owners in areas like Yadav Colony, Madan Mahal, Wright Town, Civil Lines, Gorakhpur, Vijay Nagar, and Adhartal have increased prices. However, the administration remains silent on this sudden price hike.

Milk Prices Increasing Annually

Jabalpur is a major milk producer, with daily production nearing 9 lakh litres. Despite this, milk here is the most expensive in the state. Dairy operators have established a trend of increasing milk prices by ₹2-3 to ₹5 every year. Furthermore, while they previously increased prices once a year during summer, they are now increasing them twice annually.

Livestock and Milk Production in the District

  • Milk production: 09 lakh litres
  • Cows: 73 thousand
  • Buffaloes: 39 thousand
  • Buffaloes in large dairies: 20 thousand
  • Cows and buffaloes in medium-sized dairies: 25 thousand
  • Goats in the district: 01 lakh
  • Sheep: 01 thousand
  • Milch animals: 02 lakh
  • Milk production in large dairies: 02 lakh litres

Abundant Production

Large-scale milk production is occurring in dairies located in Pariyat and Gour, as well as in rural areas. Significant quantities of milk are being supplied to Nagpur via tankers from these areas. Approximately 60,000 litres of milk are transported daily from the city to Maharashtra. Despite this, milk prices are being increased, even though there is abundant green fodder available for livestock during the monsoon season.

Demand for Collector's Intervention to Control Milk Prices

Considering the increase in milk prices by dairy owners in several areas of the city since August 1st, the Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum has requested Collector Deepak Saxena to control the prices. Dr. P.G. Najpandey of the organisation stated that the government has given an undertaking in High Court and Supreme Court petitions regarding milk prices, promising to monitor them. Monitoring would clarify that the current price increase is excessive.

He further stated that if steps are not taken to control milk prices, they will be forced to resort to protests. T.K. Rayghat, D.K. Singh, Santosh Shrivastava, Sushila Kanaujia, Geeta Pandey, Maya Kushwaha, Uma Dahiya, Arjun Kumar, G.S. Sonkar, and Har Jiwan Vishwakarma were present during this.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 02:15 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Jabalpur / Milk Prices Surge in MP, Exceeding ₹70 per Litre
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.