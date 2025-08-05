Milk Prices Surge in MP, Exceeding ₹70 per Litre

MP News: Milk prices in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have suddenly increased by ₹2 to ₹3 per litre. Milk is now being sold at prices ranging from ₹68 to ₹73 per litre. This unjustified price hike will directly impact the budgets of ordinary citizens. For example, a household previously spending ₹2100 per month on milk will now have to pay ₹2160 to ₹2190. Many dairy owners in areas like Yadav Colony, Madan Mahal, Wright Town, Civil Lines, Gorakhpur, Vijay Nagar, and Adhartal have increased prices. However, the administration remains silent on this sudden price hike.
Jabalpur is a major milk producer, with daily production nearing 9 lakh litres. Despite this, milk here is the most expensive in the state. Dairy operators have established a trend of increasing milk prices by ₹2-3 to ₹5 every year. Furthermore, while they previously increased prices once a year during summer, they are now increasing them twice annually.
Large-scale milk production is occurring in dairies located in Pariyat and Gour, as well as in rural areas. Significant quantities of milk are being supplied to Nagpur via tankers from these areas. Approximately 60,000 litres of milk are transported daily from the city to Maharashtra. Despite this, milk prices are being increased, even though there is abundant green fodder available for livestock during the monsoon season.
Considering the increase in milk prices by dairy owners in several areas of the city since August 1st, the Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum has requested Collector Deepak Saxena to control the prices. Dr. P.G. Najpandey of the organisation stated that the government has given an undertaking in High Court and Supreme Court petitions regarding milk prices, promising to monitor them. Monitoring would clarify that the current price increase is excessive.
He further stated that if steps are not taken to control milk prices, they will be forced to resort to protests. T.K. Rayghat, D.K. Singh, Santosh Shrivastava, Sushila Kanaujia, Geeta Pandey, Maya Kushwaha, Uma Dahiya, Arjun Kumar, G.S. Sonkar, and Har Jiwan Vishwakarma were present during this.