Milk Prices Surge in MP, Exceeding ₹70 per Litre

MP News: Milk prices in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have suddenly increased by ₹2 to ₹3 per litre. Milk is now being sold at prices ranging from ₹68 to ₹73 per litre. This unjustified price hike will directly impact the budgets of ordinary citizens. For example, a household previously spending ₹2100 per month on milk will now have to pay ₹2160 to ₹2190. Many dairy owners in areas like Yadav Colony, Madan Mahal, Wright Town, Civil Lines, Gorakhpur, Vijay Nagar, and Adhartal have increased prices. However, the administration remains silent on this sudden price hike.