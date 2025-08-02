2 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jabalpur

MP geologists elated by massive gold reserve discovery

Gold Reserve Found in MP: Geologists are elated after discovering a gold reserve in Madhya Pradesh, an area previously known for its iron ore deposits.

Jabalpur

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Aug 02, 2025

Jabalpur: Massive gold reserves found in MP (Image source: social media)
Jabalpur: Massive gold reserves found in MP (Image source: social media)

Gold reserves discovered in MP: Jabalpur, previously known for its iron ore mines, has now yielded gold, exciting geologists. Gold and other metals have been found alongside iron and manganese ore in the Mahgawan Keolari area of Sihora tehsil in the district.

While a gold deposit was discovered in Katni district a few years ago, this new discovery, after a prolonged search, is located in Jabalpur, adjacent to Katni.

Multi-tonne Reserves

Recently, geologists from the regional office of the Geological Survey of India collected samples during a survey of the area. Chemical analysis revealed the presence of gold and other metals.

It is estimated that the gold deposit spans approximately 100 hectares. Scientists believe that it could contain several tonnes of gold.

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 11:58 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Jabalpur / MP geologists elated by massive gold reserve discovery
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.