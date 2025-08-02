MP geologists elated by massive gold reserve discovery

Gold reserves discovered in MP: Jabalpur, previously known for its iron ore mines, has now yielded gold, exciting geologists. Gold and other metals have been found alongside iron and manganese ore in the Mahgawan Keolari area of Sihora tehsil in the district.
While a gold deposit was discovered in Katni district a few years ago, this new discovery, after a prolonged search, is located in Jabalpur, adjacent to Katni.
Recently, geologists from the regional office of the Geological Survey of India collected samples during a survey of the area. Chemical analysis revealed the presence of gold and other metals.
It is estimated that the gold deposit spans approximately 100 hectares. Scientists believe that it could contain several tonnes of gold.